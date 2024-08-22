ETV Bharat / bharat

Modi In Poland: PM Pays Homage At 3 Memorials, Including 'Good Maharaja Square', In Warsaw

Warsaw: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a "just and peaceful world" as he paid homage at three memorials, including the monument of the Jam Saheb of Nawanagar, known here affectionately as 'Good Maharaja' who provided refuge to over 1,000 Polish children who escaped the Soviet Union.

Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation visit during which he will also travel to Ukraine, paid his tributes at the memorials for the Valivade-Kolhapur camp and the Monument to the Battle of Monte Cassino in Warsaw.

"Humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a just and peaceful world. The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw highlights the humanitarian contribution of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who ensured shelter as well as care to Polish children left homeless due to the Second World War. Jam Saheb is fondly remembered in Poland as Dobry Maharaja," Modi posted on X along with some photos.

The memorial, located at the Square of the Good Maharaja, Warsaw, is a remembrance of the deep respect and gratitude that the people and government of Poland have for the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, (of modern-day Jamnagar in Gujarat), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

During World War II, the Jamsaheb provided shelter to over a thousand Polish children and is today remembered as the Dobry(Good) Maharaja in Poland. The profound impact of his generosity lives on among the Polish people, it said.

At the memorial, Prime Minister Modi met with the descendants of Polish people who were given shelter by the Jamsaheb, the MEA added. His visit to the memorial highlights a special historical connection between India and Poland that continues to be cherished by the people of the two countries, it said.

The memorial monument – a small brick pillar with inscriptions – was unveiled in October 2014 at the Square of the Good Maharaja, Ochota district in Warsaw. According to the Indian Embassy website, eight Polish primary and secondary schools are named after Jam Saheb, known as ‘Good Maharaja’ in Poland.

In 1942, the Maharaja had provided refuge to about 1,000 Polish children from war-torn, occupied Poland and Soviet camps following the occupation of Poland by Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia. The surviving Polish children have formed an Association of Poles, which meets annually in one of the major Polish cities, it said.