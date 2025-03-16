New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a podcast on Sunday said, "My strength lies not in my name but in the backing of 1.4 billion Indians and country's timeless culture and heritage."
My Strength Lies In Country's Timeless Culture And Heritage: PM Modi In Podcast
File photo of PM Modi (IANS)
