Defeat India's 'Biggest Enemy' By Becoming Atmanirbhar: PM Modi After Inaugurating Projects Worth Crores In Gujarat

Bhavnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. During the event, he pitched for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), while stating that the country must come together to cut down dependence on other nations.

Addressing a public rally in Bhavnagar, PM Modi said, "Today, India is moving forward with the spirit of 'Vishwabandhu'. We have no major enemy in the world. Our biggest enemy is our dependence on other countries. Together we must defeat this enemy of India, the enemy of dependence. We must always keep this in mind. The greater the foreign dependence, the greater the country's failure."

The Prime Minister made it clear that a self-reliant India is the only solution, which will drive away a hundred sorrows. "For global peace, stability, and prosperity, the country with the world's largest population must become Atmanirbhar. If we remain dependent on others, our self-respect will be hurt. We cannot leave the future of 1.4 billion countrymen to others. We cannot leave the resolution for the country's development to the dependence of others. We cannot put the future of future generations at stake."

There is only one medicine for a hundred sorrows, and that is a self-reliant India, he reiterated.

Crores Worth Projects Inaugurated