Defeat India's 'Biggest Enemy' By Becoming Atmanirbhar: PM Modi After Inaugurating Projects Worth Crores In Gujarat
In Gujarat, PM Modi inspected an exhibition organised as part of 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event and also held a massive roadshow in Bhavnagar on Saturday.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 12:25 PM IST
Bhavnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore at the 'Samudra se Samriddhi' event in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. During the event, he pitched for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), while stating that the country must come together to cut down dependence on other nations.
Addressing a public rally in Bhavnagar, PM Modi said, "Today, India is moving forward with the spirit of 'Vishwabandhu'. We have no major enemy in the world. Our biggest enemy is our dependence on other countries. Together we must defeat this enemy of India, the enemy of dependence. We must always keep this in mind. The greater the foreign dependence, the greater the country's failure."
#WATCH | Gujarat | Addressing a public rally in Bhavnagar, PM Modi says, " duniya mein koi hamara bada dushman nahi hai. agar hamara koi dushman hai toh woh hai dusre deshon par hamari nirbharta..."— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025
"today, india is moving forward with the spirit of 'vishwabandhu'. we have no… pic.twitter.com/f6zNRbN9Rc
The Prime Minister made it clear that a self-reliant India is the only solution, which will drive away a hundred sorrows. "For global peace, stability, and prosperity, the country with the world's largest population must become Atmanirbhar. If we remain dependent on others, our self-respect will be hurt. We cannot leave the future of 1.4 billion countrymen to others. We cannot leave the resolution for the country's development to the dependence of others. We cannot put the future of future generations at stake."
There is only one medicine for a hundred sorrows, and that is a self-reliant India, he reiterated.
Crores Worth Projects Inaugurated
As part of the maritime sector initiatives, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 7,870 crore, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal at Indira Dock.
#WATCH | Bhavnagar, Gujarat | PM Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 34,200 crore, including 'Samudra Se Samriddhi'— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2025
(Source: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/mu6eZ6lGDO
He also laid the foundation stone of a new container terminal and associated facilities at Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata; new container berth, cargo handling facilities, and associated developments at Paradip Port; the Tuna Tekra Multi-Cargo Terminal; firefighting facilities and modern road connectivity at Kamarajar Port, Ennore; coastal protection works including sea-walls and revetments at Chennai Port; sea-wall construction at Car Nicobar Island; a multi-purpose cargo berth and Green Bio-Methanol Plant at Deendayal Port, Kandla; and ship repair facilities at Patna and Varanasi.
In line with his commitment to holistic and sustainable development, the Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 26,354 crore, jointly undertaken by the central and state governments, catering to various sectors in Gujarat.
He inaugurated the HPLNG Regasification Terminal at Chhara Port, the Acrylics & Oxo Alcohol Project at Gujarat IOCL Refinery, the 600 MW Green Shoe Initiative, PM-KUSUM 475 MW Component C solar feeder for farmers, the 45 MW Badeli Solar PV Project, and the complete solarisation of Dhordo village, among others.
The Prime Minister laid the foundation of LNG infrastructure, additional renewable energy projects, coastal protection works, highways, and healthcare and urban transport projects, including expansions at Sir T. General Hospital in Bhavnagar, Guru Govind Sinh Government Hospital at Jamnagar, and the four-laning of 70 km of national highways.
During the event, the Prime Minister was felicitated by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Earlier in the day, he inspected an exhibition organised as part of 'Samudra se Samriddhi' and held a road show in Bhavnagar.
