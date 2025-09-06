Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds A Telephone Call With French President Macron

ETV Bharat / bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors, including economic, defence, science, technology and space.

The statement said, "The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap. They exchanged views on recent efforts towards bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and an early restoration of peace and stability."

The statement further added that Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in February 2026, and looked forward to welcoming President Macron in India.

"Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability," it added.