Prime Minister Narendra Modi Holds A Telephone Call With French President Macron

Published : September 6, 2025 at 7:55 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.
According to an official statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors, including economic, defence, science, technology and space.
Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2025
The statement said, "The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap. They exchanged views on recent efforts towards bringing an end to the conflict in Ukraine. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict and an early restoration of peace and stability."
The statement further added that Prime Minister Modi thanked President Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in February 2026, and looked forward to welcoming President Macron in India.
"Both leaders agreed to continue to remain in touch and work closely together to promote global peace and stability," it added.
Macron was among the European leaders present during US President Donald Trump's talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in White House last month.
Earlier, the prime minister met Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in China's Tianjin this week. In the meeting, Modi conveyed to Putin that India welcomes all the recent efforts towards establishing peace in Ukraine and that it is humanity's call to find a way to resolve hostilities as soon as possible.
Zelenskyy had dialled Modi last Saturday, two days before the prime minister's meeting with Putin. After the phone conversation with Modi, Zelenskyy said India is ready to make the necessary efforts and to deliver the appropriate signal to Russia.
India has been consistently calling for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy. Trump's talks with Zelenskyy and several other European leaders came days after he held summit talks with Putin in Alaska that was primarily to lay a foundation for ending the war in Ukraine.
