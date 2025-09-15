ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Hardens Stand On Intruders, Challenges Congress and RJD In Bihar's Purnea

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hardened his stand on the issue of 'ghuspaithiya' (intruders) while addressing a public rally at Purnea in poll-bound Bihar on Monday.

He asserted that it was his “guarantee that action will be taken against intruders". Lambasting the Congress and the RJD for putting not only Bihar’s prestige, but also its identity in danger, Modi asserted, “A crisis of demography has erupted due to intruders in Seemanchal and the entire eastern India. People of Bihar, Bengal, Assam, and several other states are worried about the security of their sisters and daughters.”

The Prime Minister added that it was the reason for his announcement of a demographic mission from the Red Fort. His words at the public rally assumed more significance because four districts including Purnea, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj are part of the Seemanchal region, located in northeastern Bihar.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always raised the issue of the presence of illegal Bangladeshi settlers in the region, intensifying it around the elections. Speaking further on the occasion, Modi said, “See the selfishness for the vote bank, the Congress, RJD and people of their ecosystem are engaged in advocacy for the intruders and saving them. They are shamelessly raising slogans and taking out yatras to save those who have come from foreign countries.”

He added, “They want to put the resources and security of Bihar and the country at stake. But today I want to make them understand one thing properly from this land of Purnea. The RJD and Congress groups should open their ears and listen to me properly. Anybody who is an intruder will have to go out.”

The Prime Minister's mention of yatra was with regard to the Voter Adhikar Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which was taken out between August 16 and September 1 in Bihar to protest various alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing the people, the Prime Minister further said that checking intrusion was the responsibility of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He also threw a challenge to save the leaders who were trying to save them and asserted that the alliance would keep working on removing the infiltrators.

“Those who become the shield of intruders must listen. The laws of Bharat will be enforced in the country, not the manmani (arbitrary behaviour) of the intruders. The people of Bihar and the country will give a befitting reply to the Congress and RJD that are supporting the intruders,” the Prime Minister added.

Earlier, Modi arrived in an open-top vehicle along with chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha – conducting a small roadshow at the venue of the public meeting.

Taking further potshots on Rahul Gandhi without taking his name, Modi said: “I can say definitively that those who come here to roam did not even know the name of makhana before I came here.”

Rahul, during his Voter Adhikar Yatra, had stopped in Katihar district and waded into a pond to meet makhana cultivators. He also went to a nearby village and met people engaged in cleaning, drying, and heating the nuts to pop them up.

The Prime Minister said that some people who have exploited Bihar for decades were not liking the progress of the state, nor ready to believe that it could notch new records.

“Today ‘made in Bihar’ rail engines are being exported to Africa, but the Congress and RJD are unable to digest it. They insult the state whenever it progresses ahead. You all recently witnessed how RJD’s ally Congress compared Bihar with ‘bidi’ (countrymade cigarettes wrapped in kendu leaves). They hate Bihar so much. They have committed scams and corruption to greatly damage Bihar’s credit,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that people of such a mindset could never do well for Bihar. Those who are concerned about filling up their coffers would never worry about the poor people.

“A Congress Prime Minister had accepted that 85 paise out of Re 1 sent by the central government was looted in between. The money never went directly to the bank accounts of the poor during the rule of Congress-RJD government. The ‘hand’ lit up the lantern and grabbed that 85 paise,” Modi added.

The Prime Minister also reminded the women present at the public rally that they were the biggest sufferers due to murders and rapes that used to happen during the RJD rule in the state, but were now that progressing as ‘lakhpati didis’ and ‘drone didis’.

Modi praised the development brought by Nitish to the state, and specially mentioned the success of the Jeevika self-help groups of women functioning under the aegis of Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project. He also said that the new lesser rates of GST would help the poor.

Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union ministers Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Nityanand Rai, Satish Chandra Dubey, Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, several Bihar ministers, and Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav were among those present at the public rally.

Nitish praises Modi, talks about the work done in the state

Addressing the public rally, Nitish asked the audience to welcome Modi as he was working hard for the state and the country. He asked the people to welcome him by raising both their hands.

“The Prime Minister has inaugurated the new terminal building Purnea airport which will benefit the people of the area much. He has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 40,000 crore,” Nitish said on the occasion.

The Bihar chief minister pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) government was first formed on November 24, 2005 and has been working for the development and welfare of the people since then.