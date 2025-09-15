PM Modi Hardens Stand On Intruders, Challenges Congress and RJD In Bihar's Purnea
He asserted that it was his “guarantee that action will be taken against intruders".
By Dev Raj
Published : September 15, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST|
Updated : September 15, 2025 at 6:52 PM IST
Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hardened his stand on the issue of 'ghuspaithiya' (intruders) while addressing a public rally at Purnea in poll-bound Bihar on Monday.
He asserted that it was his “guarantee that action will be taken against intruders". Lambasting the Congress and the RJD for putting not only Bihar’s prestige, but also its identity in danger, Modi asserted, “A crisis of demography has erupted due to intruders in Seemanchal and the entire eastern India. People of Bihar, Bengal, Assam, and several other states are worried about the security of their sisters and daughters.”
The Prime Minister added that it was the reason for his announcement of a demographic mission from the Red Fort. His words at the public rally assumed more significance because four districts including Purnea, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj are part of the Seemanchal region, located in northeastern Bihar.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has always raised the issue of the presence of illegal Bangladeshi settlers in the region, intensifying it around the elections. Speaking further on the occasion, Modi said, “See the selfishness for the vote bank, the Congress, RJD and people of their ecosystem are engaged in advocacy for the intruders and saving them. They are shamelessly raising slogans and taking out yatras to save those who have come from foreign countries.”
He added, “They want to put the resources and security of Bihar and the country at stake. But today I want to make them understand one thing properly from this land of Purnea. The RJD and Congress groups should open their ears and listen to me properly. Anybody who is an intruder will have to go out.”
The Prime Minister's mention of yatra was with regard to the Voter Adhikar Yatra of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, which was taken out between August 16 and September 1 in Bihar to protest various alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state ahead of the Assembly elections.
भारत में भारत का कानून चलेगा, घुसपैठियों की मनमानी नहीं।— BJP (@BJP4India) September 15, 2025
ये मोदी की गारंटी है- घुसपैठियों पर कार्रवाई भी होगी और देश अच्छा परिणाम भी देखेगा।
- पीएम @narendramodi#उड़ान_भरता_बिहार pic.twitter.com/wUjKtcCAEf
Addressing the people, the Prime Minister further said that checking intrusion was the responsibility of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He also threw a challenge to save the leaders who were trying to save them and asserted that the alliance would keep working on removing the infiltrators.
“Those who become the shield of intruders must listen. The laws of Bharat will be enforced in the country, not the manmani (arbitrary behaviour) of the intruders. The people of Bihar and the country will give a befitting reply to the Congress and RJD that are supporting the intruders,” the Prime Minister added.
Earlier, Modi arrived in an open-top vehicle along with chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha – conducting a small roadshow at the venue of the public meeting.
Taking further potshots on Rahul Gandhi without taking his name, Modi said: “I can say definitively that those who come here to roam did not even know the name of makhana before I came here.”
Rahul, during his Voter Adhikar Yatra, had stopped in Katihar district and waded into a pond to meet makhana cultivators. He also went to a nearby village and met people engaged in cleaning, drying, and heating the nuts to pop them up.
The Prime Minister said that some people who have exploited Bihar for decades were not liking the progress of the state, nor ready to believe that it could notch new records.
बिहार, बंगाल, असम जैसे कई राज्यों के लोग अपनी बहन-बेटियों की सुरक्षा को लेकर चिंतित हैं।— BJP (@BJP4India) September 15, 2025
इसलिए मैंने लाल किले से डेमोग्राफी मिशन की घोषणा की है।
लेकिन, वोटबैंक का स्वार्थ देखिए, कांग्रेस-RJD और उनके इकोसिस्टम के लोग घुसपैठियों की वकालत करने में जुटे हैं, उन्हें बचाने में लगे… pic.twitter.com/bYvY6q4za5
“Today ‘made in Bihar’ rail engines are being exported to Africa, but the Congress and RJD are unable to digest it. They insult the state whenever it progresses ahead. You all recently witnessed how RJD’s ally Congress compared Bihar with ‘bidi’ (countrymade cigarettes wrapped in kendu leaves). They hate Bihar so much. They have committed scams and corruption to greatly damage Bihar’s credit,” Modi said.
The Prime Minister pointed out that people of such a mindset could never do well for Bihar. Those who are concerned about filling up their coffers would never worry about the poor people.
“A Congress Prime Minister had accepted that 85 paise out of Re 1 sent by the central government was looted in between. The money never went directly to the bank accounts of the poor during the rule of Congress-RJD government. The ‘hand’ lit up the lantern and grabbed that 85 paise,” Modi added.
The Prime Minister also reminded the women present at the public rally that they were the biggest sufferers due to murders and rapes that used to happen during the RJD rule in the state, but were now that progressing as ‘lakhpati didis’ and ‘drone didis’.
Modi praised the development brought by Nitish to the state, and specially mentioned the success of the Jeevika self-help groups of women functioning under the aegis of Bihar Rural Livelihoods Project. He also said that the new lesser rates of GST would help the poor.
बिहार के लोगों का जीवन आसान बनाने के लिए डबल इंजन सरकार लगातार काम कर रही है। आज पूर्णिया से हजारों करोड़ रुपये के विकास कार्यों का लोकार्पण-शिलान्यास कर अत्यंत प्रसन्न हूं। https://t.co/mHT2VGjbOV— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 15, 2025
Bihar governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Union ministers Rajeev Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Chirag Paswan, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Nityanand Rai, Satish Chandra Dubey, Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, several Bihar ministers, and Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav were among those present at the public rally.
Nitish praises Modi, talks about the work done in the state
Addressing the public rally, Nitish asked the audience to welcome Modi as he was working hard for the state and the country. He asked the people to welcome him by raising both their hands.
“The Prime Minister has inaugurated the new terminal building Purnea airport which will benefit the people of the area much. He has inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth more than Rs 40,000 crore,” Nitish said on the occasion.
The Bihar chief minister pointed out that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) government was first formed on November 24, 2005 and has been working for the development and welfare of the people since then.
#WATCH Purnea, Bihar: On PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea, Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur said, " today is a very auspicious day. (prime minister modi) deserves congratulations for the work he… pic.twitter.com/ibhbF37Lsw— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025
Nitish recollected his flip-flops to the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and back, and asserted that there was “no question of such mistakes happening again” and the BJP and JDU would work together.
Speaking further, Nitish reminded that 1.13 crore people were benefiting from his decision to hike various social security pensions from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100 per month. He also said that the government has fulfilled its promise of providing 10 lakh jobs and would provide employment to 50 lakh people before the forthcoming Assembly elections.
The chief minister added that the government would provide 1 crore jobs and employment in its next tenure after the polls.
#WATCH Purnea, Bihar: On PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth around Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea, Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh says, " both prime minister modi and chief minister nitish kumar are committed to the… pic.twitter.com/enZJuklHka— ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2025
Modi showers projects worth Rs 41,000 crore
The Prime Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 40,000 crore in various sectors including, electricity, railways, airport, housing, urban development, water resources, rural development, animal husbandry and dairying during his visit.
Prominent among them was the inauguration of the Purnea airport and flagging off a flight to Ahmedabad, the first commercial flight from there, as well as, 111km-long railway line between Araria and Galgalia (Kishanganj).
He also laid down the foundation stone of a 3x800 MW thermal power plant at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district.
The Purnea airport, located adjacent to the air force base at Chunapur, has been developed with the view of providing impetus to the growth in the Seemanchal region, which comprises of Purnea, Katihar, Kishanganj and Araria districts in northeastern Bihar, and adjacent ones like Saharsa, Supaul, Madhepura and Bhagalpur.
It will not only provide better connectivity to the people, but will also lead to better facilities for export of various agricultural and horticultural products, including makhana (foxnut).
Starting on a small scale, the terminal building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore, but has a runway of 2,740 metres, which is at present longer than any other operational airport in Bihar, including the ones at Patna, Gaya, Darbhanga, or Bihta.
It has a peak hour capacity of 300 passengers (150 arrivals and 150 departures), two departure gates, six check-in counters, and two security check lanes. However, there is ample space around the terminal building for future expansion purposes.
The thermal power plant at Pirpainti with a total capacity of 2400 MW is a ‘ultra-super critical power project’ of Adani Power will be built at a cost of around Rs 25,000 crore.
Ultra-super critical plants refer to coal-fired power generation facilities that operate at extremely high steam pressures and temperatures of 700 degree Celsius and above. They significantly improve the efficiency of converting heat into electricity and reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions compared to conventional thermal power plants.
The Ultra-super critical plants require specialized materials that can withstand high-temperatures.
Modi also laid the foundation stone of the phase-I of Kosi – Mechi inter-state river linking project, which will be completed at a cost of Rs 2,680 crore. A 76 km-long channel will be constructed under it to divert the surplus water of Kosi to Mechi. This will help mitigate the flood problem and provide irrigation facilities for 2.14 lakh hectares of land.
The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the 26km-long Vikramshila – Katria railway line. Around 35,600 beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) and 5,920 beneficiaries of its urban version were handed over the keys to the pucca houses.
Focus Seemanchal
Seemanchal, comprising Purnea, Katihar, Araria and Kishanganj districts in northeastern Bihar), is ranked among the poorest regions not only of the state, but also of the country.
As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) – 5 conducted in 2019-21, the incident of multi-dimensional poverty among the four districts ranges from 44 to 52 percent of the population in these districts.
Though Bihar has 17.7 per cent of Muslim population, the Seemanchal districts boast of a much larger share of their population. Purnea has around 40 per cent Muslims, Araria 43 per cent, Katihar 45 per cent, while Kishanganj has 68 per cent.
The region has 24 Assembly seats and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win only 12 of them in the 2020 Bihar polls. Of the rest, seven went to the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and five were won by Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM. As the performance was not considered up to mark, Modi chose to visit Purnea ahead of the state elections to woo the people by presenting various development projects.
He showcased Purnea airport, railway lines, and sperm production centre for indigenous cows, and three express trains, including two Amrit Bharat Express trains on the occasion as the achievements of the NDA governments at the Centre and in the state. In fact, the delay of a civilian airport at Purnea was an issue in the 2020 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha elections in the region.
The Prime Minister also announced the establishment of the National Makhana Board at Purnea, which was announced in the 2025-26 Union budget.
Bihar accounts for around 80 to 90 per cent of makhana produced in the world. It is currently cultivated on around 35,000 hectares spread across several districts, including Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, Katihar, Purnea, Kishanganj and others. The total popped makhana production is estimated to be around 33,000 tonnes.
Modi said that the produce was a source of income for farmers but the previous governments neglected it.
Makhana is considered a superfood because of the presence of protein, minerals and vitamins, and is also a cash-crop that is much in demand. The board is expected to resolve the issues related to research, equipment, storage, transportation, marketing, export and better remuneration to producers of the superfood.
Pointing out that just like Bihar’s development was necessary for the country’s progress, Modi said Purnea and Seemanchal’s development was necessary for the state’s progress. He asserted that the misrule of the RJD and Congress governments harmed the region much, but the situation was changing under the NDA government.
Also Read
Assembly Polls Around The Corner, PM Modi To Visit Bihar's Purnea Today, Launch Projects Worth Rs 36,000 Cr