PM Modi To Launch Development Projects Worth Over Rs 5000 Cr In Gujarat's Gandhinagar Today

PM Modi will also launch Urban Development Year 2025, marking 20 years of the state’s structured and sustainable urban transformation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during a rally in Dahod, Gujarat on Monday. (IANS)
Published : May 27, 2025 at 10:34 AM IST

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to unveil a slew of development projects worth Rs 5,536 crore during a special ceremony at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Tuesday, officials said.

PM Modi will also launch Urban Development Year 2025, marking 20 years of the state’s structured and sustainable urban transformation. The event, scheduled to take place at around 11 a.m., is expected to draw wide attention as it outlines the next phase of Gujarat’s urban strategy, reinforcing the state’s reputation as a leader in urban planning, clean energy, and infrastructure innovation.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address the gathering, which will include top state officials, urban planners, and stakeholders from across sectors. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several critical projects related to urban development, healthcare, and water supply. The State Clean Air Programme, which aims to tackle air pollution through a multi-sectoral approach, will also be launched during the event, reflecting Gujarat’s commitment to sustainable and clean urban living.

In a significant boost to India’s Make in India initiative and rail infrastructure, PM Modi will inaugurate the Indian Railways' state-of-the-art Locomotive Manufacturing Plant at Dahod. The plant will manufacture powerful 9000 HP electric locomotives meant for both domestic operations and export.

He will also flag off the first electric locomotive produced at the plant. These high-powered locomotives are expected to significantly enhance Indian Railways' freight capacity and efficiency. More than 22,000 housing units under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) will be allocated to beneficiaries, and funds totalling Rs 3,300 crore will be released to urban local bodies under the Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

The visit underscores Gujarat’s model of integrated urban development and aligns with India’s larger goal of building world-class infrastructure and green mobility solutions. Earlier on Monday, PM Modi addressed a road show in Bhuj, where he asserted that India maintains a zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, which Operation Sindoor has reinforced, and anyone who dares to spill Indian blood will face consequences.

