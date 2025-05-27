ETV Bharat / bharat

'We Want Peace But Won't Stay Silent If Provoked,' PM Modi On Cross-Border Terrorism

Responding to the opposition's criticism of Operation Sindoor, the PM said that we have recorded the attack so that no one seeks proof.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during an event organised to celebrate 20 years of Gujarat Urban Growth Story, in Gandhinagar (YT/@NarendraModi)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

Updated : May 27, 2025 at 12:48 PM IST

Gandhinagar: Gandhinagar: Condemning the cross-border terrorism promoted by Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India wants peace but won't stay silent if provoked.

PM Modi was launching the "Gujarat Urban Development Year 2025", marking 20 years of the state’s structured and sustainable urban transformation at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation of development projects worth Rs 5,536 crore. These include housing, health, urban planning, and infrastructure initiatives aimed at boosting the state’s future readiness.

He added that terror had been bleeding the country since 1947. "In 1947, when Maa Bharat was divided, the chains of colonial rule should have been broken, but instead, the country was split into three parts. On that very night, the first terror attack began in Kashmir. A part of our nation -- PoK -- was taken away under the cover of terrorism. Sardar Patel had wanted the army not to stop until PoK was taken back. But no one listened to him," he added.

PM Modi sharply criticised decades of tolerance towards terrorism, saying: "For 75 years, we tolerated proxy wars. Tourists, pilgrims, civilians -- wherever they found a chance, they attacked. Tell me, should we keep tolerating this? 'Goli ka jawab gole se dena chahiye' (Or should we respond to bullets with bombs)?"

"We believe in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- the world is our family. We want peace for our neighbours too. But when provoked repeatedly, India has to remind the world that this (India) is also a land of warriors," he added.

Responding to the opposition's criticism of Operation Sindoor, the PM said that we recorded the attack so that no one seeks proof. " Everything was recorded so that enemies within don't question us," he added.

Among the key announcements at the event was the e-foundation laying of a 1,800-bed hospital in Ahmedabad’s Civil Medical campus, to be built at a cost of Rs 588 crore, significantly enhancing healthcare capacity in the region. Additionally, health infrastructure worth Rs 672 crore was inaugurated, including a satellite centre of the U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Gandhinagar. The Rs 84 crore facility, located within the Gandhinagar Civil Hospital campus, will serve patients from North Gujarat and neighbouring regions with state-of-the-art cardiac and neuro care services.

Earlier, PM Modi held a grand roadshow in Gandhinagar, drawing thousands of supporters and locals. The streets of Gandhinagar came alive with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai", "Indian Army Zindabad", and "Hindustan Zindabad" as more than 30,000 BJP workers and countless residents lined the route to greet the Prime Minister.

Some participants wore costumes honouring the Indian Armed Forces and the Prime Minister's leadership during the recently conducted Operation Sindoor. Among them were two women dressed as Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. This was PM Modi's first visit to Gujarat since India's military strikes on terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

