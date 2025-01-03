ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Greets People On 'Urs' Of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, Sends 'Chadar' For Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju presents the 'chadar' that would be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. ( X/@KirenRijiju )

The 'chadar' will be offered on his behalf at the famous shrine of the sufi saint in Ajmer.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti, and handed over a ceremonial 'chadar' to Union Minister for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

Modi said, "Greetings on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. May this occasion bring happiness and peace into everyone's lives."

Sharing a picture of Modi giving a chadar to him and BJP's minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui, Rijiju said on X, "This gesture reflects his deep respect for India's rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion."

Urs is held annually at the shrine of the sufi saint to commemorate his death anniversary. The prime minister has been annually sending a 'chadar' to the shrine.

Recently, a Hindu organisation had moved court, claiming that a temple existed underneath the sufi shrine, speaking a row. The Supreme Court, however, put a stay on any court action over such petitions filed in different parts of the country.