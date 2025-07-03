Progress Cannot Come Without Giving Voice To Global South: PM Modi In Ghana Parliament

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the national honour ‘The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana’ conferred upon him to enduring friendship and shared values that bind India and Ghana. During his address at Ghana Parliament on Thursday, he said, "As representative of world's largest democracy, I bring with me goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians."

Modi said "Last evening was a deeply moving experience, receiving your national award from my dear friend, President John Mahama is an honour...On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I thank the people of Ghana for this honour."

The PM stated that democracy is not merely a system but it is a part of India's fundamental values.

While addressing the West African country's Parliament, Modi claimed that it is a privilege to be in Ghana. "We have decided to elevate our ties to comprehensive partnership," he said.

The world order created after World War II is changing fast, he said while adding that the revolution in technology, rise of Global South and shifting demographics are contributing to its pace and scale. "Progress cannot come without giving voice to Global South."

Speaking on governance, Modi said that the changing circumstances demand credible and effective reforms global governance. "People of India have resolved to make India a developed nation by 2047," he said.

Earlier today, the PM visited Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Ghana.