'Look Forward To...': PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On 'Historic Victory'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday congratulated Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump who is on the cusp of victory in the 2024 US Presidential elections.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X, becoming one of the first world leaders to congratulate Trump who is on the verge of reclaiming the White House.

As per the latest figures from the Associated Press, Trump has 267 of the 270 electoral votes needed to win the White House. A win in Alaska or any of the outstanding battleground states — Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona or Nevada — would send the Republican former president back to the Oval Office.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said India has seen "steady progress" in its ties with America over the last five presidencies, and its "relationship with the US will only grow" irrespective of the outcome of the US election.

In response to a query during a joint press briefing with his Australian counterpart Penny Wong here, Jaishankar also expressed optimism about the future of the Quad, which comprises the US, India, Australia, and Japan. (With agency inputs)