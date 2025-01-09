ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Condoles Death Of War Hero

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the death of veteran soldier Havaldar (retd) Baldev Singh, who fought four wars against Pakistan.

PM Modi Condoles Death Of War Hero
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 53 minutes ago

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the death of veteran soldier Havaldar (retd) Baldev Singh, who fought four wars against Pakistan, and lauded him as a true epitome of courage and grit.

Singh, a reverse war hero, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday. He was 93.

"His monumental service to India will be remembered for years to come. A true epitome of courage and grit, his unwavering dedication to the nation will inspire future generations," Modi said on X.

"I fondly recall meeting him in Nowshera a few years ago. My condolences to his family and admirers," PM Modi said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the death of veteran soldier Havaldar (retd) Baldev Singh, who fought four wars against Pakistan, and lauded him as a true epitome of courage and grit.

Singh, a reverse war hero, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday. He was 93.

"His monumental service to India will be remembered for years to come. A true epitome of courage and grit, his unwavering dedication to the nation will inspire future generations," Modi said on X.

"I fondly recall meeting him in Nowshera a few years ago. My condolences to his family and admirers," PM Modi said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODIHAVALDAR BALDEV SINGHWAR HERO DEATHPRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.