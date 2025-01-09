PM Modi Condoles Death Of War Hero

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief at the death of veteran soldier Havaldar (retd) Baldev Singh, who fought four wars against Pakistan, and lauded him as a true epitome of courage and grit.

Singh, a reverse war hero, passed away at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday. He was 93.

"His monumental service to India will be remembered for years to come. A true epitome of courage and grit, his unwavering dedication to the nation will inspire future generations," Modi said on X.

"I fondly recall meeting him in Nowshera a few years ago. My condolences to his family and admirers," PM Modi said.