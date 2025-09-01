Spotlight On Tianjin: PM Modi To Address SCO Summit Plenary Session, Meet Putin Today

New Delhi: A day after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the plenary session of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit on Monday in Tianjin, China, following which he will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The summit meeting of the Heads of State of the 10-member Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) began on Monday. PM Modi, along with other leaders of the organisation, began a day-long deliberation to chalk out the future course of the bloc.

PM Modi, Putin and Xi were seen having a candid interaction as the world leaders arrived at the venue of the SCO Summit this morning.

"Interactions in Tianjin continue! Exchanging perspectives with President Putin and President Xi during the SCO Summit," PM Modi said in a post on X as he shared photos of his chat with the two other world leaders.

On Monday, the leaders address the meeting enunciating their future vision for the organisation. PM Modi's speech is being keenly watched for its content in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's tariff war and the Indian prime minister's meeting with Xi on Sunday, which was widely expected to provide a new roadmap for the ties.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, in a special briefing, confirmed that the Prime Minister will also meet the Russian President following his address at the SCO plenary session.

"Prime Minister will be addressing the plenary session of the Summit, where he will outline India's approach to fostering regional cooperation under the SCO umbrella. After this engagement, he is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, following which he will depart for India," Misri said on Sunday.

The meeting assumes significance as it comes at a time when India is facing pressure from the Trump administration to reduce its purchase of Russian crude oil. The US president has imposed 50% tariffs on Indian products, with half of the tariff being a penalty for India's purchase of oil from Russia.

At the same time, the meeting is also crucial as the war in Ukraine continues to linger on despite US President Donald Trump's mediation. On August 30. PM Modi, in a phone call, told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that India supports all efforts for the peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

Now that Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Putin today, the conflict is expected to be one of the key focus areas of the talks. Zelenskyy dialled Modi and conveyed his readiness for a meeting with the top leadership of Russia and that the end of the war must begin with an immediate ceasefire.

PM Modi arrived in Tianjin on Saturday for a two-day official visit to participate in the 25th SCO Heads of State Council summit, taking place from August 31 to September 1.

On Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with the Chinese President on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

Both reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes and called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.

The Prime Minister also underlined the importance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas for the continued development of bilateral relations.

The SCO comprises 10 members. In addition to India, they include Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, having been an observer since 2005.