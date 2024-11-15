ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Visit Bihar's Jamui, Unveil Projects Worth Rs 6,640 Cr On Birsa Munda's Birth Anniversary

PM Modi plans to visit distant village in Jamui district, 200 km from the state capital, for "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas", an event initiated in 2021.

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on Friday to attend a function organised on the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, a legendary freedom fighter who is fondly called "bhagwan" by tribal communities of the Chhota Nagpur plateau. Modi will travel to a remote village in Jamui district, about 200 km from the state capital, to celebrate "Janjatiya Gaurav Divas", as the day has come to be observed since 2021.

This is the PM's second tour of Bihar, where he, on Wednesday, laid the foundation stone for AIIMS at Darbhanga, one of the major cities in the state's northern region. Jamui shares its borders with Jharkhand, where assembly elections are underway.

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Jual Oram, who is in Jamui to oversee preparations for Modi's tour, said, "The PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore."

He said the PM will also "inaugurate two Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums and two Tribal Research Institutes to preserve the rich history and heritage of tribal communities".Besides, Modi will take part in "Grih Pravesh of 11,000 houses built under PM-JANMAN", he added.

