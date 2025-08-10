PM Modi In Bengaluru Today; To Launch Metro Yellow Line And Vande Bharat Trains

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a one-day visit to Karnataka on Sunday to inaugurate a series of major infrastructure and transport projects in Bengaluru.

PM Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited Yellow Line of Bangalore Metro and the Vande Bharat Express train between Bengaluru and Belagavi. He will also lay the foundation stone for the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project.

As per the itinerary shared by the Chief Minister's Office, Modi will participate in three events during his nearly four-hour visit to the city. Modi will be landing at the HAL Airport here at 10.30 am.

He will then travel by helicopter and road to the KSR Bengaluru (city) railway station, where he will flag off the Vande Bharat Express train between KSR Bengaluru and Belagavi. He will also virtually inaugurate two new Vande Bharat Express trains: one between Amritsar and Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, and another between Ajni (Nagpur) and Pune.

PM will then travel by road to the RV Road (Ragigudda) metro station on the Yellow Line. Between 11:45 am to 12:50 pm, he will be flagging off the Yellow Line (reach 5) and take a metro ride to the Electronic City station.

From there, Modi will travel to the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bengaluru, where he will be laying the foundation stone for Bangalore metro phase-3 and officially inaugurating the yellow line from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra station, and address the gathering.

He will then travel by helicopter to the HAL Airport and fly back to Delhi at 2.45 pm. According to the PM's office, the yellow line metro from RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra of Bangalore Metro Phase-2 project, having a route length of over 19 km and 16 stations, is worth around Rs 7,160 crore.

With the opening of this yellow line, the operational metro network in Bengaluru will increase to over 96 km, serving a large population in the region. As per officials, the yellow line is expected to ease traffic congestion in several heavily congested corridors like Hosur Road, Silk Board Junction, and Electronics City Junction.

The Metro Phase 3, also known as the Orange Line, for which the PM will be laying the foundation, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 15,611 crore. The total route length of the project will be more than 44 km with 31 elevated stations. This infrastructure project will address the growing transportation needs of the city, catering to residential, industrial, commercial, and educational areas.

Phase 3 will have two corridors or lines: JP Nagar 4th Phase to Kempapura (32.15 km) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (12.5 km). Due to the high-level visit and expected crowds, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have implemented traffic restrictions and parking bans across several routes between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Major impacted areas include Marenahalli Main Road, Electronic City Flyover, Hosur Road, and internal roads in Electronics City Phase 1 like Infosys Avenue, Velankani Road, and HP Avenue Road. Citizens are advised to plan alternate routes and avoid restricted zones during these hours. Over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city, and more than 50 checkpoints will be in place to ensure smooth movement and security.