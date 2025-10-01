ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Attend RSS Centenary Event In Delhi Today; Will Release Postage Stamp, Coin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a specially designed commemorative postage stamp and a coin highlighting the RSS's contribution to the nation at a programme here on Wednesday to mark the centenary celebrations of the Hindutva organisation.

According to an official statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Modi will be the chief guest at the event and address the audience. Founded in 1925 in Nagpur by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was established as a volunteer-based organisation with an aim to foster cultural awareness, discipline, service and social responsibility among citizens, the press release said.

It said, "RSS is a unique people-nurtured movement for national reconstruction. Its rise has been seen as a response to centuries of foreign rule, with its continuing growth attributed to the emotional resonance of its vision of India's national glory, rooted in Dharma."