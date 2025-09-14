ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Slams Congress At Assam Rally: 'Wounds Inflicted By Nehru On Northeast Yet To Heal'

Darrang (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a major attack against Congress, going all the way back to the 1962 China-India war, as he alleged that wounds inflicted on the people of the northeast by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, after the Chinese aggression that year, are yet to heal.

He also responded to opposition jibes that he is being "controlled", saying that he answers only to the people of India and they are his only "remote control". “ Yahi mera remote control hai. Mera aur koi remote control nahi hai, 140 crore deshwasi mera remote control hai ,” he said, pointing to the crowd.

PM Modi Slams Congress At Assam Rally (PTI)

PM Modi made the remarks while addressing a rally in Darrang district of Assam during his visit to the northeastern state today to unveil projects worth Rs 18,530 crore.

"After the war with China in 1962, what Pandit Nehru said, those wounds of the people of the North East have not been healed even today. And the current generation of the Congress is still sprinkling salt on those wounds," PM Modi said.

He also lashed out at the Congress party for allegedly insulting the late music legend and Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika, saying he was deeply hurt by a remark made by the Congress president following the announcement of the Bharat Ratna for Hazarika.