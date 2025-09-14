PM Modi Slams Congress At Assam Rally: 'Wounds Inflicted By Nehru On Northeast Yet To Heal'
Published : September 14, 2025 at 1:19 PM IST
Darrang (Assam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a major attack against Congress, going all the way back to the 1962 China-India war, as he alleged that wounds inflicted on the people of the northeast by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, after the Chinese aggression that year, are yet to heal.
He also responded to opposition jibes that he is being "controlled", saying that he answers only to the people of India and they are his only "remote control". “Yahi mera remote control hai. Mera aur koi remote control nahi hai, 140 crore deshwasi mera remote control hai,” he said, pointing to the crowd.
PM Modi made the remarks while addressing a rally in Darrang district of Assam during his visit to the northeastern state today to unveil projects worth Rs 18,530 crore.
"After the war with China in 1962, what Pandit Nehru said, those wounds of the people of the North East have not been healed even today. And the current generation of the Congress is still sprinkling salt on those wounds," PM Modi said.
He also lashed out at the Congress party for allegedly insulting the late music legend and Bharat Ratna awardee Bhupen Hazarika, saying he was deeply hurt by a remark made by the Congress president following the announcement of the Bharat Ratna for Hazarika.
"The Chief Minister showed me a video of the President of the Congress Party, and I was deeply hurt after seeing this. The day the Government of India gave Bharat Ratna to the great son of this country, the pride of Assam, Bhupen Hazarika Ji. The President of the Congress Party had said that Modi is giving Bharat Ratna to dancers and singers."
The Prime Minister strongly defended the decision to honour Hazarika, a revered cultural icon and singer from Assam, with the country's highest civilian award, saying it was an act of national pride, not politics.
"Mujhe kitne hi gaaliya de, main bhagwan Shiv ka bhakt hoon, saara zehar nigal leta hoon (They can abuse me as much as they want. I am a Shiva devotee, I swallow all the poison). But when someone else is insulted, I cannot tolerate that. You people tell me, is my decision of honouring Bhupen Da with Bharat Ratna right or wrong? Is the insult done by the Congress party for honouring him with Bharat Ratna right or wrong?" he said.
PM Modi had arrived in Assam on Saturday evening and attended Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations.
"Yesterday was my first visit to Assam after Operation Sindoor. Operation Sindoor was a huge success with the blessings of Maa Kamakhya. Today, I am having a different holy experience by coming to this land of Maa Kamakhya and it is also an icing on the cake that Janmashtami is being celebrated in this region today. From the Red Fort, I had said, I remembered Chakradhari Mohan. I remembered Shri Krishna, and I have put forth the idea of a Sudarshan Chakra in the future security policy before the people," he said.
Earlier today, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stones for health and infrastructure projects worth Rs 6,300 crore at Mangaldoi in Darrang district. He launched the construction of Darrang Medical College and Hospital, along with a nursing college and a GNM school. The combined investment in these healthcare projects is worth Rs 570 crore, officials said.
The PM also laid the foundation stones for the 2.9 km-long Narengi-Kuruwa bridge with an estimated cost of Rs 1,200 crore and the 118.5 km-long Guwahati Ring Road project, connecting Kamrup and Darrang districts in Assam and Ri Bhoi in Meghalaya. The cost for the Ring Road project was estimated at Rs 4,530 crore.
The PM will, later in the day, inaugurate the newly constructed over Rs 5000-crore bamboo-based ethanol plant and the Rs 7,230-crore Petro Fluidised Catalytic Cracker Unit at the Numaligarh Refinery in Golaghat district.
