ETV Bharat / bharat

This Is The Right Time To Join India's Growth Story, Prime Minister Modi Tells German Biz Forum

PM Modi invited German businesses to invest in India, highlighting the nation's growth potential and skilled workforce, as Germany increases skilled worker visas significantly.

PM Modi invited German businesses to invest in India, highlighting the nation's growth potential and skilled workforce, as Germany increases skilled worker visas significantly.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: Inviting German businesses to invest in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is no better place for investment than India and this is the right time to join the country's growth story.

Addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 here, the prime minister emphasised that the time was 'right' for foreign investors to participate in India's growth story, join the 'Make in India' initiative and 'Make for the World'.

He also said the confidence that Germany has expressed in India's skilled manpower is amazing as the European nation has decided to increase visas for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000.

"This is the right time to join India's growth story... India becoming a global trade and manufacturing hub," Modi said, adding, that today India stands on strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand and data.

He further said that India is doing record investments in roads and ports and the Indo-Pacific region is very important for the future of the world.

New Delhi: Inviting German businesses to invest in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is no better place for investment than India and this is the right time to join the country's growth story.

Addressing the 18th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business 2024 here, the prime minister emphasised that the time was 'right' for foreign investors to participate in India's growth story, join the 'Make in India' initiative and 'Make for the World'.

He also said the confidence that Germany has expressed in India's skilled manpower is amazing as the European nation has decided to increase visas for the skilled Indian workforce from 20,000 to 90,000.

"This is the right time to join India's growth story... India becoming a global trade and manufacturing hub," Modi said, adding, that today India stands on strong pillars of democracy, demography, demand and data.

He further said that India is doing record investments in roads and ports and the Indo-Pacific region is very important for the future of the world.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PM MODI INVITE GERMAN BUSINESSESMAKE IN INDIAMAKE FOR THE WORLDPM MODI GERMAN BUSINESS FORUM 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.