100 Days of Narendra Modi Government 3.0 - The Good And The Bad

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers were administered the oath on June 9, 2024. They assumed charge of their respective ministries the next day. Thus, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completed its 100 days today.

The highlights of Modi 1.0 were the launch of the Jan Dhan Yojana, Digital India, and the 100 Smart Cities project in 2014. The highlights of Modi 2.0 were the abrogation of Article 370 and the criminalisation of triple talaq.

The present NDA government has also taken several key decisions after coming to power. Among them are

Bringing law to check exam frauds: The Centre brought in The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, which came into effect on June 21. It establishes stiff penalties for those involved in exam irregularities. The new law cracks down on paper leak with Rs one crore fine and a 10-year jail term.

Three new criminal laws came into effect from July 1: On December 25, 2023, President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to 'The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023', 'The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023', and 'The Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023'. These new criminal laws came into effect on July 1, 2024, and replaced the earlier criminal laws — the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act.

Major Announcement to Skill Indian Youth: The Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted a new internship scheme for 500 top Indian companies to skill one crore youth over five years. It targets individuals aged 21-24 who are neither employed nor in full-time education. The government will subsidise the program, covering most costs, with organisations required to contribute from their CSR funds.

Pension reforms initiated : The Centre reversed a 21-year-old reform of India's civil services pension system boldly brought in by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, unveiling a new 'Unified Pension Scheme' (UPS) that is virtually akin to the Old Pension Scheme, and assures government employees 50 per cent of their last drawn pay as a lifelong monthly benefit.

India unveils new BioE3 Policy: The Union Cabinet approved the proposal BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment) Policy for Fostering High-Performance Biomanufacturing of the Department of Biotechnology. Its salient features include innovation-driven support to R&D and entrepreneurship across thematic sectors.

Vigyan Dhara Scheme: The Union Cabinet approved a unified central sector scheme under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). The RU-476 scheme consolidates three key umbrella schemes into one, with an ambitious budget of Rs.10,579.84 crore for the period of 2021-22 to 2025-26, aligning with the 15th Finance Commission.

A boost to Agricultural Infrastructure: The Union Cabinet approved the expansion of the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF). The initiative aims to bolster agricultural infrastructure, support viable community farming assets, include integrated processing projects, align with PM-KUSUM Component-A, and extend credit guarantee for FPOs through NABSanrakshan Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd.

Enhancing India's Defence capabilities: India's second Arihant-class submarine, INS Arighaat, was commissioned into the Indian Navy on August 29, 2024, at Visakhapatnam in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mega Port Vadhavan in Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Vadhavan Port project in Maharashtra, set to become one of India's largest deep-water ports. The port, costing Rs 76,220 crore, aims to boost India's maritime infrastructure, featuring container terminals, multipurpose berths, and excellent connectivity, enhancing trade and industrial development.

New Districts for Ladakh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said five new districts — Zanskar, Drass, Sham, Nubra and Changthang — would be created in the union territory of Ladakh for "bolstering governance in every nook and cranny." Ladakh presently has two districts — Leh and Kargil — with autonomous hill development councils.

Health cover extended to all senior citizens: The Union Cabinet approved health cover to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above irrespective of income under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY). The decision is likely to benefit approximately six crore senior citizens. They will be eligible for a Rs five lakh free health insurance cover annually on a family basis under AB-PMJAY which was until now available only to the poor and vulnerable families. The Cabinet approved an initial outlay of Rs 3,437 crore to fund the expansion of ABPMJAY to include senior citizens.

U-Turns Of Narendra Modi 3.0:

Rolling Back Removal Of Indexation Benefits On Sale Of Property: A key policy u-turn by the NDA government was the rolling back of the proposed removal of tax benefits on Long Term Capital Gains. In response to concerns over a Budget proposal to remove indexation benefits on long-term capital gains (LTCG), the government revised its stance on August 6, 2024.

Waqf Bill Sent To Joint Parliamentary Committee: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in Parliament, proposed to send it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for wider scrutiny amid opposition by INDIA bloc parties. There was criticism that the bill said it would infringe the Rights to Property, Right to Religious Freedom besides encroaching on state powers.

Withdrawal of Broadcast Bill: The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting withdrew the second draft version of the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2024. The bill was withdrawn after many experts expressed concerns over some of the provisions and how the consultation process was being carried out while drafting the bill.

U-turn on Lateral Entry: On August 18, 2024, the Union Public Service Commission advertised 45 posts to be filled through the lateral entry mode on a contract basis. The advertisement triggered protests from the Opposition, with many leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati slamming the government's policy for not having reservations for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates. The government was eventually forced to cancel the 'lateral entry' hiring on August 20, three days after the UPSC issued the advertisement.

The collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue: On August 30, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologised and offered to bow at the feet of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj after the statue of the 17th century Maratha king collapsed at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra

Foreign Relations: Emphasis on India's 'Act East' Policy

India’s ‘Act East’ policy has been put on the front burner in the first 100 days of the NDA government with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar travelling to South-East Asia to cement bilateral cooperation with ASEAN countries. President Draupadi Murmu travelled to Timor-Leste apart from Fiji and New Zealand, Prime Minister Modi hosted Prime Ministers of Vietnam and Malaysia in New Delhi and then travelled to Brunei and Singapore to deepen bilateral ties.

EAM Jaishankar hosted his counterparts from Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia. He also travelled to Laos and Singapore for ministerial visits.

PM's successful Singapore trip: Singapore-based real estate developer CapitaLand decided to double its funds under management in India to more than Rs. 90,280 crores just as PM Modi landed in the island nation. The two countries later signed an MoU on bridging the semiconductor eco-systems on government to government basis to discuss semiconductor supply chain related issues. Singapore has been a strong supporter of India in ASEAN despite the pressures from China and its supporters in the multi-nation grouping.

PM's Modi historic visit to Ukraine: Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited Ukraine during the first 100 days of the NDA government.