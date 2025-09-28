ETV Bharat / bharat

Spirit Of Selfless Service, Discipline Are True Strengths Of RSS: PM Modi

New Delhi: Ahead of the RSS completing 100 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the spirit of selfless service and the lesson of discipline are the true strengths of the Sangh with 'Nation First’ being the priority in every action of its countless volunteers.

In his 125th Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the prime minister made another strong push for Swadeshi and urged people to buy a Khadi item on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Modi also said the government is working towards getting the 'Chhath mahaparv' included in the UNESCO's list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity Hailing the RSS, Modi said, "In a few days from now, we are going to celebrate Vijayadashmi. This time Vijayadashmi is even more special for another reason. On this day, the RSS completes 100 years of its establishment."

This century-old journey is not only remarkable but inspiring, the prime minister said. "One hundred years ago, when the RSS was established, our nation had been shackled in the chains of slavery. This centuries old slavery had inflicted a deep wound on our self confidence and self respect," he said People of the country were starting to develop an inferiority complex, he said.

"Therefore, along with country Independence, it was also necessary that the country be freed from ideological slavery," Modi said. He said KB Hedgewar then formed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for this purpose in 1925. "After him, Guru Golwalkar ji took forward this 'maha yagna' of service to the nation," Modi said.

"The spirit of selfless service and lesson of discipline, these are the true strengths of the Sangh," he said. Today, the RSS has been tirelessly engaged in the service of the nation since the last 100 years without pause or rest, he said.

"That is why we see when there is a natural disaster, RSS volunteers are the first to reach there. In every action of the countless volunteers of the RSS, the spirit of 'Nation First' is always supreme," Modi said.