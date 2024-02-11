PM Modi to Distribute One Lakh Appointment Letters to Govt Recruits Tomorrow

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 8 hours ago

Prime Minister Modi to distribute more than 1 lakh appointment letters on February 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than one lakh appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organisations on Monday at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. This is under Rozgar Mela, which accords highest priority to employment generation. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Phase I of 'Karmayogi Bhavan' Integrated Complex.

New Delhi : Under Rozgar Mela, PM Narendra Modi will distribute more than 1 lakh appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in Government departments and organisations tomorrow via video conferencing, a statement from PMO said. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of Phase I of Integrated Complex “Karmayogi Bhavan” in the national capital.

Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of PM to accord highest priority to employment generation. Newly inducted appointees will also train themselves through online module Karmayogi Prarambh. On this occasion, Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of Phase I of the Integrated Complex “Karmayogi Bhavan” complex, which will promote collaboration and synergy amongst various pillars of Mission Karmayogi.

Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country. The recruitments are taking place across Central Government Departments and State Governments/UTs supporting this initiative. The new recruits will be joining the Government in various Ministries and Departments viz. Department of Revenue, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Higher Education, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Defence, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Railways in various positions.

Rozgar Mela is expected to leverage further employment generation and provide gainful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and direct participation in National Development. The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal where more than 880 e-learning courses have been made available for ‘anywhere any device’ learning format.

