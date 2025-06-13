ETV Bharat / bharat

Air India Plane Crash: PM Modi Meets Injured Admitted at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi who on Friday morning arrived in Ahmedabad, took stock of the site of the Air India plane crash and then proceeded to the Civil Hospital in the city to meet with those injured in mishap that took place a day ago.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol and State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi accompanied PM Modi during his visit. Upon his arrival in the city today, PM Modi was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, and Union Minister CR Paatil.

The AI-171 bound for London's Gatwick had crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday. The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash. There were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national on board the crashed plane.

Miraculously, one person, a British national of Indian origin survived the crash, airline authorities said. The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had logged 1,100 flying hours.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It made a Mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, the aircraft did not respond to the calls made by ATC. Immediately after departing Runway 23, the aircraft crashed outside the airport perimeter. An official said heavy black smoke was coming from the accident site.

Yesterday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and obtained detailed information about the entire incident.

Shah said that there was no chance of saving anyone in the London-bound Air India plane crash because of the high temperature caused by the burning of almost 125,000 litres of fuel in the aircraft.

Expressing condolences to family members of those killed, Shah said the exact number of deaths will be officially released only after DNA tests. Shah revealed that approximately 1000 DNA tests have been conducted so far.

"The plane carried almost 125,000 litres of fuel, and due to the high temperature, there was no chance of saving anyone... "I visited the crash site," the Home Minister told the media.