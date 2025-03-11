ETV Bharat / bharat

Prime Minister Modi Receives Traditional Bihari Welcome In Mauritius

In this image by PMO on Tuesday, March 11, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by a child while being welcomed by members of the Indian community, in Mauritius. ( PTI )

Port Louis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a warm welcome by the Indian diaspora in Mauritius, with the women from the community honouring him through a traditional Bihari cultural performance known as Geet Gawai.

Geet Gawai is a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble that embodies the rich cultural heritage brought to Mauritius by women from the Bhojpuri belt of India.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Mauritius. Their strong connection to Indian heritage, culture and values is truly inspiring. This bond of history and heart continues to thrive across generations," Modi posted on X.

"Memorable welcome in Mauritius. One of the highlights was the deep rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance. It’s commendable how the great Bhojpuri language thrives in the culture of Mauritius," he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Modi was seen enjoying the traditional song. As he reached the hotel in Mauritius, he was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian community. The members at the hotel welcomed him with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', as they waved the Indian tricolour flag.