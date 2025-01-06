ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Cherlapalli Railway Terminal In Hyderabad, Says Breaking New Ground With Each Step

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the Cherlapalli Railway Terminal, a state-of-the-art facility built with cutting-edge technology at Rs 413 crore, in Hyderabad on Monday. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy participated virtually in the event while Union Ministers Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay were present.

The terminal’s inauguration was initially scheduled for December 28, 2024, but was postponed due to the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the government's commitment to improving connectivity across the country. He highlighted the expansion of the metro network to over 1,000 km and the ongoing initiatives to enhance connectivity in regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha and Telangana.

A Decade of Railway Transformation

Modi discussed the significant strides in railway infrastructure over the past decade. "We are breaking new ground with each step, prioritising railway infrastructure alongside modernisation and passenger amenities. The construction of new railway tracks and underbridges is progressing rapidly. High-speed trains like the Vande Bharat Express are operational, and efforts to expand the electrification of rail lines are underway, with 35% of the country already electrified. Cherlapalli terminal will ease the pressure on Secunderabad and Kacheguda stations, fostering smoother operations," Modi said.