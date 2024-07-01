ETV Bharat / bharat

Prime Minister Modi All Praise For Local Farmer of J&K's Pulwama For Cultivating Snow Peas

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

In the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Abdul Rashid Mir from Chakura village in Pulwama district for pioneering the cultivation of snow peas for export. This accomplishment signifies a major step forward for the agricultural sector in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the region's potential for innovative and export-driven farming.

In the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Abdul Rashid Mir, a resident of Chakura village in Pulwama district, for his pioneering efforts in cultivating snow peas for export.
Abdul Rashid Mir, a resident of Chakura village in Pulwama district, is a pioneer in cultivating snow peas for export (ETV Bharat)

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): In the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Abdul Rashid Mir, a resident of Chakura village in Pulwama district, for his pioneering efforts in cultivating snow peas for export. This initiative marks a significant achievement in the agricultural sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Rashid Mir, who embarked on snow pea cultivation this year, received recognition during the Prime Minister's broadcast where Modi highlighted the economic benefits of Mir's venture. The produce cultivated by Mir has been successfully exported to foreign markets, ensuring profitable returns for local farmers.

"I am delighted that today the Prime Minister mentioned my name in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme," Abdul Rashid Mir said while speaking to ETV Bharat. "This is the first time we have grown snow peas in Pulwama and they have been well received in international markets, providing our farmers with good returns. I hope other vegetables from our region also find a place in the international market, benefiting our farmers as promised by the Prime Minister."

Read more: J&K Village Shuns Chemical Fertilizers; Emerges as First Organic Village of Kashmir

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): In the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Abdul Rashid Mir, a resident of Chakura village in Pulwama district, for his pioneering efforts in cultivating snow peas for export. This initiative marks a significant achievement in the agricultural sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Rashid Mir, who embarked on snow pea cultivation this year, received recognition during the Prime Minister's broadcast where Modi highlighted the economic benefits of Mir's venture. The produce cultivated by Mir has been successfully exported to foreign markets, ensuring profitable returns for local farmers.

"I am delighted that today the Prime Minister mentioned my name in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme," Abdul Rashid Mir said while speaking to ETV Bharat. "This is the first time we have grown snow peas in Pulwama and they have been well received in international markets, providing our farmers with good returns. I hope other vegetables from our region also find a place in the international market, benefiting our farmers as promised by the Prime Minister."

Read more: J&K Village Shuns Chemical Fertilizers; Emerges as First Organic Village of Kashmir

TAGGED:

111TH EPISODE OF MANN KI BAATPM MODIPULWAMA FARMERSNOW PEAS CULTIVATIONCULTIVATION OF SNOW PEAS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In Frames: For India's Garbage Pickers, A Miserable And Dangerous Job Made Worse By Extreme Heat

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

Explained: How US Obesity Drug May Help Treat Sleep Apnea; India Will Have To Wait

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.