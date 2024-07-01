Prime Minister Modi All Praise For Local Farmer of J&K's Pulwama For Cultivating Snow Peas

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): In the 111th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Abdul Rashid Mir, a resident of Chakura village in Pulwama district, for his pioneering efforts in cultivating snow peas for export. This initiative marks a significant achievement in the agricultural sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdul Rashid Mir, who embarked on snow pea cultivation this year, received recognition during the Prime Minister's broadcast where Modi highlighted the economic benefits of Mir's venture. The produce cultivated by Mir has been successfully exported to foreign markets, ensuring profitable returns for local farmers.

"I am delighted that today the Prime Minister mentioned my name in the 'Mann Ki Baat' programme," Abdul Rashid Mir said while speaking to ETV Bharat. "This is the first time we have grown snow peas in Pulwama and they have been well received in international markets, providing our farmers with good returns. I hope other vegetables from our region also find a place in the international market, benefiting our farmers as promised by the Prime Minister."

