ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Inaugurate 3-Day Armed Forces' Combined Commanders' Conference In Kolkata On September 15

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on September 15 inaugurate a three-day combined commanders' conference of the armed forces in Kolkata, a Defence official said on Monday. The conference, which will be held from September 15 to 17, will focus on reforms, transformation and change and operational preparedness, an official statement said.

The theme for this year's conference, which will be inaugurated by Modi, is 'Year of Reforms - Transforming for the Future', it said. "The focus of the conference reflects the armed forces' commitment to institutional reforms, deeper integration and technological modernisation, while sustaining a high level of multi-domain operational readiness," it said.

The conference will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, among others, the statement said.

The conference is the apex brainstorming forum of the armed forces, bringing together the nation's top civil and military leadership to exchange views at the conceptual and strategic levels, it said.