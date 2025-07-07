ETV Bharat / bharat

'Primary Education Should Be In Regional Language,' Says RSS Leader Sunil Ambekar

New Delhi: Sunil Ambekar and Anil Agarwal, leaders from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), held a joint press conference in New Delhi on Monday, where Ambekar emphasised on how the RSS firmly believes that all languages of the country are national languages. Commenting on the ongoing Hindi imposition row, the high-ranking Pracharak of the RSS said, "The Sangh, since its inception, is of the belief that all languages are the country's national languages."

Talking in the context of the recent three-language policy controversy in Maharashtra, Ambekar said, "In every region, people talk in their languages, and primary education should be in the regional language. This is already established."

Background

The Maharashtra government issued a government notification on April 16, 2025, stating that Hindi will be mandatory as the third language in school education. This triggered the controversy, with the opposition, including Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, and the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), opposing the mandate. Uddhav Thackeray had stated that they were not opposing the Hindi language, but were 'against making it compulsory'.

After this, the Language Advisory Committee, which makes recommendations to the government on matters related to the Marathi language, passed a resolution on June 27, demanding that no third language, including Hindi, be taught before Class 5.

This also led to the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah saying that his government was always in favour of adopting a two-language policy in primary education.

Government Withdraws The Orders