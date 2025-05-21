ETV Bharat / bharat

Prima Facie Case Against Sonia, Rahul Made Out: ED Tells Court In National Herald Matter

The Enforcement Directorate has filed chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald matter.

ED filed chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi
File Photo: Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 21, 2025 at 12:17 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told a Delhi court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering was made out against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald matter. The ED made the submission before special judge Vishal Gogne during the opening submissions on whether to take cognisance of the matter.

The judge, meanwhile, directed the ED to supply a copy of its chargesheet in the matter to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, based on whose private complaint the ED lodged the present case. The arguments in the matter are currently underway. The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by Swamy on June 26, 2014.

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told a Delhi court that a 'prima facie' case of money laundering was made out against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald matter. The ED made the submission before special judge Vishal Gogne during the opening submissions on whether to take cognisance of the matter.

The judge, meanwhile, directed the ED to supply a copy of its chargesheet in the matter to BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, based on whose private complaint the ED lodged the present case. The arguments in the matter are currently underway. The ED, which filed its chargesheet recently, began its probe in 2021 after a magistrate court took cognisance of a private complaint filed by Swamy on June 26, 2014.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATENATIONAL HERALD MATTERMONEY LAUNDERING CASESONIA GANDHI AND RAHUL GANDHIPRIMA FACIE CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

No Kohli, No Rohit, This Player Features On LA28 Olympics Official Site

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.