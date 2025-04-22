ETV Bharat / bharat

Pride, Anticipation Envelope US Second Lady Usha Vance’s Native Village In Andhra Pradesh

United States Vice President JD Vance's wife Usha Vance with her daughter Mirabel visits Akshardham Temple, in New Delhi on Monday ( ANI )

Vadluru: Pride and anticipation swept through Vadluru village in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district as Usha Vance, wife of US Vice President JD Vance, embarked on a four-day visit to India on Monday along with her family.

The US Second Lady's ancestors belong to Vadluru village in East Godavari district, a region endowed with greenery and nourished by the plenteous waters of River Godavari.

US VP Vanse, accompanied by Indian-origin Second Lady Usha Chilukuri, and their three children -- sons Ewan, Vivek and daughter Mirabel, landed in Delhi on a largely personal four-day visit to India that comes amid growing global tensions over the US's tariff war.

“We all came to know that Usha has come to Delhi today. We eagerly on behalf of the residents of Vadluru expect her to come to this village to see her ancestors, temples… We are all eagerly waiting for her,” PV Ramanaiah, a villager said.

V Badrinath said that since Vadluru is the US Second Lady’s ancestral village, everybody in the village are elated and hope that she will visit them.

However, Vadluru does not feature in the itinerary of Usha Vance, prompting locals like P Srinivasa Raju, a former sarpanch of the village, to be better prepared next time.