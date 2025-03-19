ETV Bharat / bharat

Prices Of EVs To Be Same As Petrol Cars In 6 Months, Says Gadkari

Gadkari said the construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway will be complete in the next three months.

Prices Of EVs To Be Same As Petrol Cars In 6 Months, Says Gadkari
File photo of Nitin Gadkari (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 19, 2025, 8:27 PM IST

New Delhi: Prices of electric vehicles (EVs) will be equal to those of petrol vehicles in the country within six months, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India Expo, Gadkari further said the construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway will be complete in the next three months. "Within six months, the cost of electric vehicles will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles," he said.

The minister said the government's policy is import substitute, cost-effectiveness, pollution-free and indigenous production. To make India the third-largest economy, the country needs to improve its infrastructure sector, the Union minister said. "By making good roads, we can reduce our logistics cost," he added.

Gadkari asserted that the future of the country's economy is very good and the government is committed towards smart cities and smart transport. "We are working on mass rapid transport on electricity," he said. Gadkari emphasised on the need to encourage new technology and innovation to reduce cost of road construction.

New Delhi: Prices of electric vehicles (EVs) will be equal to those of petrol vehicles in the country within six months, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

Addressing the 32nd Convergence India and 10th Smart Cities India Expo, Gadkari further said the construction work of the 212-km Delhi-Dehradun access-controlled expressway will be complete in the next three months. "Within six months, the cost of electric vehicles will be equivalent to the cost of petrol vehicles," he said.

The minister said the government's policy is import substitute, cost-effectiveness, pollution-free and indigenous production. To make India the third-largest economy, the country needs to improve its infrastructure sector, the Union minister said. "By making good roads, we can reduce our logistics cost," he added.

Gadkari asserted that the future of the country's economy is very good and the government is committed towards smart cities and smart transport. "We are working on mass rapid transport on electricity," he said. Gadkari emphasised on the need to encourage new technology and innovation to reduce cost of road construction.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EVSNITIN GADKARI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.