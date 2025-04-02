ETV Bharat / bharat

Mamata Objects To 'Price Hike' Of Medicines; TMC To Hold Protests Across West Bengal On April 4-5

Mamata Banerjee demanded immediate rollback of the hike in prices of medicines, and said that the TMC would stage a protest against it.

Mamata Banerjee demanded the immediate rollback of the price rise of medicines and said that the TMC would stage a protest against it.
File Photo: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 2, 2025, 8:50 PM IST

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the TMC will stage demonstrations across the state on April 4-5 to protest against the "Centre’s decision" to hike prices of medicines.

Banerjee also demanded the immediate rollback of the price rise of medicines. The CM claimed that prices of over 700 medicines have been hiked, and she had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her reservations on GST on insurance.

“I am shocked at the decision to hike prices of medicines as well as GST (rate) on medical insurance. It cannot be accepted. I call for the immediate withdrawal of the price rise. Let good sense prevail,” she told reporters at the state secretariat here.

“Is it (imposing GST on medical insurance and price hike of medicines) for a section of people who can spend crores on treatment? Will the government function for them? I express my strong protest against this,” she said.

Banerjee said her party, the Trinamool Congress, will hold protests in “every block and ward” on April 4-5 against the decision to hike prices of medicines.

“We are going to stage demonstrations in every ward and block across the state on these days from 4 pm to 5 pm,” she said. “I will also request the Parliament members of my party to take up this matter,” the CM added.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the TMC will stage demonstrations across the state on April 4-5 to protest against the "Centre’s decision" to hike prices of medicines.

Banerjee also demanded the immediate rollback of the price rise of medicines. The CM claimed that prices of over 700 medicines have been hiked, and she had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her reservations on GST on insurance.

“I am shocked at the decision to hike prices of medicines as well as GST (rate) on medical insurance. It cannot be accepted. I call for the immediate withdrawal of the price rise. Let good sense prevail,” she told reporters at the state secretariat here.

“Is it (imposing GST on medical insurance and price hike of medicines) for a section of people who can spend crores on treatment? Will the government function for them? I express my strong protest against this,” she said.

Banerjee said her party, the Trinamool Congress, will hold protests in “every block and ward” on April 4-5 against the decision to hike prices of medicines.

“We are going to stage demonstrations in every ward and block across the state on these days from 4 pm to 5 pm,” she said. “I will also request the Parliament members of my party to take up this matter,” the CM added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRICE HIKE OF MEDICINESTMC TO HOLD PROTESTSMAMATA BANERJEEMAMATA ON PRICE HIKE OF MEDICINES

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.