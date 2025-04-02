Mamata Objects To 'Price Hike' Of Medicines; TMC To Hold Protests Across West Bengal On April 4-5

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the TMC will stage demonstrations across the state on April 4-5 to protest against the "Centre’s decision" to hike prices of medicines.

Banerjee also demanded the immediate rollback of the price rise of medicines. The CM claimed that prices of over 700 medicines have been hiked, and she had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about her reservations on GST on insurance.

“I am shocked at the decision to hike prices of medicines as well as GST (rate) on medical insurance. It cannot be accepted. I call for the immediate withdrawal of the price rise. Let good sense prevail,” she told reporters at the state secretariat here.

“Is it (imposing GST on medical insurance and price hike of medicines) for a section of people who can spend crores on treatment? Will the government function for them? I express my strong protest against this,” she said.

Banerjee said her party, the Trinamool Congress, will hold protests in “every block and ward” on April 4-5 against the decision to hike prices of medicines.

“We are going to stage demonstrations in every ward and block across the state on these days from 4 pm to 5 pm,” she said. “I will also request the Parliament members of my party to take up this matter,” the CM added.