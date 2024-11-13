ETV Bharat / bharat

Prez Murmu To Inaugurate LokManthan-2024 In Hyderabad On Nov 22

President Murmu will inaugurate LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of nationalist thinkers, in Hyderabad on November 22.

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu (IANS)
By PTI

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate LokManthan-2024, a colloquium of nationalist thinkers, in the city on November 22. Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and other dignitaries are also expected to attend the event to be held from November 21 to 24.

Organised by Prajna Pravah, an organisation of 'nation-first' intellectuals, researchers, and academicians, the event will feature debates on various topics as well as cultural programmes. The President is scheduled to inaugurate the event on November 22, according to J Nandakumar, national convenor of Prajna Pravah.

The exhibition and cultural programmes for LokManthan will begin on November 21, he added. Delegates from foreign countries, including groups that follow pre-Abrahamic traditions, will also participate and perform cultural dances and other exhibitions. The Yazidis, who faced attacks by ISIS, are also expected to attend the conference.

LokManthan, a biennial event, was previously held in Bhopal, Ranchi, and Guwahati, starting in 2016.

