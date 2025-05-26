Prez Murmu Gives Assent To Karnataka's Amendment Bill That Makes Mediation In Civil Disputes Mandatory

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu has given her consent to Karnataka's 'progressive' law that makes mediation mandatory in all civil cases besides seeking to dispose of these cases by the courts in a time-bound manner if the mediation process fails to break the ice.

"It is first of its kind law in the country the Karnataka Government has brought in. I thank the President for giving her assent. The new law will herald a new beginning in the redressal of civil disputes," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told reporters on Monday.

The Karnataka Legislature passed the Code of Civil Procedure (Karnataka Amendment) Bill during the winter session held at Belagavi in December 2024 and sent it to the Governor for his assent. The Governor in turn had reserved the Bill for the consideration of the President. "The President has given her assent to the Bill on May 19 and we will soon issue a notification to bring the law into force," Patil added.

As per the amendment, mediation is mandatory for all civil disputes filed in courts across the state. "Within two months the mediation process must end. The court can take up the case for hearing only if the mediation process fails," Patil said.

The amendment also makes it mandatory for courts to dispose of civil cases within two years from the date of their filing. "On the first day of the hearing itself, the court must announce the likely date of verdict and also the timeline for filing written statements, examination and cross-examination of witnesses and other procedures involved. The law will also prevent advocates seeking unnecessary adjournments," Patil said.

Patil said that the amendment was brought to the Procedure Code to ensure speedy delivery of justice to the clients who have been waiting for decades to get justice and also clear the pendency of cases in courts. "Till 2023, 9,37,238 civil cases were pending in subordinate courts in the state. Of which 3.49 lakh cases were more than three years old. As we all know, the majority of civil cases were pertaining to property-related disputes within families and relatives. The new law will give them hopes of getting justice delivered within two years which I think is a great relief," Patil added.

On vacancies of judges and other judicial staff in subordinate courts, Patil said the Government has been taking steps to fill these vacancies. "A notification for appointment of 158 civil judges has already been issued. Besides, 100 new courts and 100 grama nyayalayas (village courts) have been sanctioned," he added.