Prez Murmu Arrives In Ranchi, To Attend Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Of BIT Mesra On Sat

Ranchi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday arrived here on a two-day visit to Jharkhand during which she is scheduled to participate in the platinum jubilee celebrations of BIT Mesra, officials said. The president arrived around 4.45 pm, and went to the Raj Bhavan where she would stay overnight, they said. Security has been beefed up in Jharkhand's capital in view of her visit.

Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari held a meeting to review preparations for the President's visit. Tiwari instructed officials to keep all the arrangements in order during the President's visit as per the protocol. Deployment of police forces was seen at strategic locations. "Wherever necessary, the departments should coordinate with each other and make the preparations strong," an official statement quoting the chief secretary.

The officials have been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, it said. "Preparations for the national anthem and arrangements for security, electricity and loudspeakers and fire fighting, medical arrangements at the programme venue and accommodation site were reviewed," the statement said.

On her arrival at Ranchi this afternoon, the President proceeded to Raj Bhavan, and she will participate in the BIT Mesra event on Saturday, an official said. The institute will commemorate 75 years of academic excellence, research and technological innovation, a BIT official said. Ranchi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Manjunath Bhajantri convened meetings with officials to oversee preparations for the President's visit.

As per Bhajantri's directions, officers have been deputed at key locations, including the airport, Raj Bhavan, and the event venue. Security deployments have been in place at high-rise buildings and sensitive locations along the President's transit route.