Prez Asks Naval Officers To Continuously Update Knowledge About Latest Technological Developments

President Murmu said that at a time when global geopolitical tensions are rising, countries are enhancing maritime cooperation and undertaking joint exercises.

Prez Asks Naval Officers To Continuously Update Knowledge About Latest Technological Developments
File photo of Droupadi Murmu (ANI)
By PTI

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 2:49 PM IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asked naval services officers to continuously update their knowledge about the latest technological developments around the globe.

At a time when global geopolitical tensions are rising, countries are enhancing maritime cooperation and undertaking joint exercises, she said while addressing officer trainees of the Indian Naval Material Management Service and the Indian Naval Armament Service who had called on the president at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

With India acquiring a bigger role on the global stage, naval services officers will play important roles in supporting the Indian Navy through efficient logistics management by leveraging advanced technologies, Murmu said.

The president advised the officers to continuously update their knowledge about the latest technological developments around the globe, according to an official statement.

She told them to adopt innovative approaches to make inventory management and service delivery systems seamless and effective. Murmu urged the officers to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and the Indian Navy.

She expressed confidence that they would contribute towards nation-building by providing the best services to the Indian Navy, according to the statement issued by her office.

