'Preventive Detention Is A Draconian Measure': SC Quashes Orders Of Nagaland Government

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said preventive detention is a draconian measure whereby a person who has not been tried and convicted under a penal law can be detained and confined for a determinate period of time so as to curtail that person’s anticipated criminal activities, while quashing the detention orders against a duo held in a drugs case for want of prescribed safeguards.

Criticising the cryptic orders of detention by the authority, a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Augustine George Masih said, "The detention orders were passed mechanically and without application of mind, violating their fundamental rights enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution".

The bench said preventive detention is a draconian measure whereby a person who has not been tried and convicted under a penal law can be detained and confined for a determinate period of time so as to curtail that person's anticipated criminal activities.

"This extreme mechanism is, however, sanctioned by Article 22(3)(b) of the Constitution of India. Significantly, Article 22 also provides stringent norms to be adhered to while effecting preventive detention," said the bench.

The bench said Article 22 speaks of the Parliament making a law prescribing the conditions and modalities relating to preventive detention. The bench said the Act of 1988 is one such law which was promulgated by the Parliament authorizing preventive detention so as to curb illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

"Needless to state, as preventive detention deprives a person of his/her individual liberties by detaining him/her for a length of time without being tried and convicted of a criminal offence, the prescribed safeguards must be strictly observed to ensure due compliance with constitutional and statutory norms and requirements," said the bench.

The top court made these observations while setting aside the Gauhati High Court order dismissing the plea against the detention orders of Ashraf Hussain Choudhary and his wife, Adaliu Chawang, under Section 3(1) of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act of 1988.

The bench held that the Gauhati High Court erred in the application of settled legal norms while testing the validity of the impugned detention orders. "The common judgement dated 29.08.2024 passed by the Gauhati High Court dismissing the two writ petitions is accordingly set aside and the appeals are allowed," it said.

The bench said the material placed on record reflects that the detaining authority, viz., the Special Secretary, Home Department, Government of Nagaland, did not even make separate grounds of detention but merely acted upon the proposals for detention forwarded to her by the Additional Director General of Police (Administration), Nagaland.

The bench said cryptic orders of detention passed on May 30, 2024, merely recorded that she was satisfied, on careful examination of such proposals and other supporting documents, that sufficient grounds were made out for the detention of Ashraf Hussain Choudhary and Adaliu Chawang.

The bench said this is not in keeping with the statutory scheme, inasmuch as Section 6 of the Act of 1988 specifically refers to the order of detention ‘being made’ on separate grounds.

The bench said Section 3(1) also records that the authorized officer, be it of the central government or of a state government, must be ‘satisfied’ that the person concerned is required to be detained so as to prevent him/her from engaging in illicit trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

"Such ‘satisfaction’ of the detaining authority necessarily has to be spelt out after application of mind by way of separate grounds of detention made by the detaining authority itself and cannot be by inference from a casual reference to the material placed before such detaining authority or a bald recital to the effect that the detaining authority was ‘satisfied on examination of the proposals and supporting documents’ that the detention of the individuals concerned was necessary," said the bench.

The bench noted that the investigating officer did not furnish information about either of the detenus seeking bail in relation to the case under the NDPS Act after being arrested on April 12, 2024, while seeking their preventive detention.

"It was only on 28.11.2024 that they were granted default bail owing to the failure of the prosecution to do the needful within the prescribed time. Therefore, the edicts of this Court, referred to supra, would squarely apply as there was no material for the detaining authority to have formed an opinion that there was a likelihood of either Ashraf Hussain Choudhary or Adaliu Chawang being released on bail," it added.