21-Day Karregutta Hills Anti-Maoist Operation: 31 Ultras Killed, Recoveries Include 818 BGLs, 450 IEDs, 12,000 kg Food

Bijapur: The "mirage of invincibility" that Maoists carried has been “completely destroyed” and security forces will "surely" wipe out this insurgency by March 31, 2026, top security officers said on Wednesday as they briefed about the massive 21-day anti-Naxal operations around Karregutta hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border.

The offensive, launched on 21 April from Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, involved around 20,000 personnel and was led by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with Chhattisgarh Police. The media briefing here was presided over by DG CRPF Gyanendra Pratap Singh and DG Chhattisgarh Police Arun Dev Gautam.

They said that 31 Maoists were killed in the massive operation, which was called off on May 11.

Giving details, SP Bijapur, Jitendra Kumar Yadav said in 21 encounters, 31 Maoists, including 16 women cadres, were killed and security forces recovered as many as 35 weapons, including SLR, INSAS and other automatic and semiautomatic weapons.