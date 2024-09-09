ETV Bharat / bharat

President Asks Home Ministry To Act After BJP MLAs Demand Dismissal Of Delhi Government

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has directed the Union Home Ministry to take necessary action in response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs' demand that the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be dismissed. On August 30, a delegation of BJP MLAs met President Droupadi Murmu and urged her to dismiss the current AAP government under Article 356 of the Constitution.

The legislators led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta also submitted a memorandum highlighting their concerns about the functioning of the AAP government under jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

'President's Immediate Intervention Was Must'

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the development, Gupta said the MLAs were elated over the President's response and subsequent directions to the Home Ministry.

He said the opposition leaders in Delhi believed that the immediate intervention by the President was a must to prevent further degradation of constitutional values ​​and democratic norms in the capital.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has lost the moral right to remain in power and has betrayed the mandate given by the people of Delhi. We urged the President to take immediate action to dismiss this government and restore constitutional order in Delhi," Gupta said