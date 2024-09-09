ETV Bharat / bharat

President Asks Home Ministry To Act After BJP MLAs Demand Dismissal Of Delhi Government

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

The President Droupadi Murmu's Secretariat has reportedly taken cognizance of the demand by the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and other BJP MLAs, who met her recently alleging that the state government's work has come to a standstill since the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. They also demanded that the AAP government in the capital be dismissed.

BJP Delhi MLAs With President Droupadi Murmu
BJP Delhi MLAs With President Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has directed the Union Home Ministry to take necessary action in response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs' demand that the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be dismissed. On August 30, a delegation of BJP MLAs met President Droupadi Murmu and urged her to dismiss the current AAP government under Article 356 of the Constitution.

The legislators led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta also submitted a memorandum highlighting their concerns about the functioning of the AAP government under jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

'President's Immediate Intervention Was Must'

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the development, Gupta said the MLAs were elated over the President's response and subsequent directions to the Home Ministry.

He said the opposition leaders in Delhi believed that the immediate intervention by the President was a must to prevent further degradation of constitutional values ​​and democratic norms in the capital.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has lost the moral right to remain in power and has betrayed the mandate given by the people of Delhi. We urged the President to take immediate action to dismiss this government and restore constitutional order in Delhi," Gupta said

Know About The Memorandum

The leaders, who had submitted the memorandum include BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitendra Mahajan, Kartar Singh Tanwar and former Delhi minister Rajkumar Anand.

They alleged that the administrative system has been paralysed in Delhi ever since CM Kejriwal was in jail for corruption charges related to the Delhi Excise Policy.

The memorandum highlighted the issue of significant constitutional violations committed by the AAP government, including the constitution of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission.

The non-formation of the commission, which has been pending since April 2021, is a serious violation of Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution, which has severely affected financial plans and allocation of resources for Delhi.

Gupta said that Kejriwal's refusal to resign despite being in jail created a serious situation and delayed important decisions and implementation of essential services, thereby bringing hardships to people.

Read More:

  1. Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal Was Party to 'Criminal Conspiracy', Says CBI
  2. Need to Change the Way Women Are Viewed, Says President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has directed the Union Home Ministry to take necessary action in response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs' demand that the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be dismissed. On August 30, a delegation of BJP MLAs met President Droupadi Murmu and urged her to dismiss the current AAP government under Article 356 of the Constitution.

The legislators led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta also submitted a memorandum highlighting their concerns about the functioning of the AAP government under jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

'President's Immediate Intervention Was Must'

Speaking to ETV Bharat over the development, Gupta said the MLAs were elated over the President's response and subsequent directions to the Home Ministry.

He said the opposition leaders in Delhi believed that the immediate intervention by the President was a must to prevent further degradation of constitutional values ​​and democratic norms in the capital.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has lost the moral right to remain in power and has betrayed the mandate given by the people of Delhi. We urged the President to take immediate action to dismiss this government and restore constitutional order in Delhi," Gupta said

Know About The Memorandum

The leaders, who had submitted the memorandum include BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitendra Mahajan, Kartar Singh Tanwar and former Delhi minister Rajkumar Anand.

They alleged that the administrative system has been paralysed in Delhi ever since CM Kejriwal was in jail for corruption charges related to the Delhi Excise Policy.

The memorandum highlighted the issue of significant constitutional violations committed by the AAP government, including the constitution of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission.

The non-formation of the commission, which has been pending since April 2021, is a serious violation of Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution, which has severely affected financial plans and allocation of resources for Delhi.

Gupta said that Kejriwal's refusal to resign despite being in jail created a serious situation and delayed important decisions and implementation of essential services, thereby bringing hardships to people.

Read More:

  1. Excise Policy Case: Kejriwal Was Party to 'Criminal Conspiracy', Says CBI
  2. Need to Change the Way Women Are Viewed, Says President Murmu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DROUPADI MURMUDELHI GOVERNMENTBJPDELHIPRESIDENT MURMU ON DELHI GOVERNMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.