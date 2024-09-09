President Asks Home Ministry To Act After BJP MLAs Demand Dismissal Of Delhi Government

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has directed the Union Home Ministry to take necessary action in response to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs' demand that the Delhi government led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) be dismissed. On August 30, a delegation of BJP MLAs met President Droupadi Murmu and urged her to dismiss the current AAP government under Article 356 of the Constitution.
The legislators led by Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Vijender Gupta also submitted a memorandum highlighting their concerns about the functioning of the AAP government under jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
'President's Immediate Intervention Was Must'
Speaking to ETV Bharat over the development, Gupta said the MLAs were elated over the President's response and subsequent directions to the Home Ministry.
He said the opposition leaders in Delhi believed that the immediate intervention by the President was a must to prevent further degradation of constitutional values and democratic norms in the capital.
"The Aam Aadmi Party has lost the moral right to remain in power and has betrayed the mandate given by the people of Delhi. We urged the President to take immediate action to dismiss this government and restore constitutional order in Delhi," Gupta said
Know About The Memorandum
The leaders, who had submitted the memorandum include BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Bajpai, Jitendra Mahajan, Kartar Singh Tanwar and former Delhi minister Rajkumar Anand.
They alleged that the administrative system has been paralysed in Delhi ever since CM Kejriwal was in jail for corruption charges related to the Delhi Excise Policy.
The memorandum highlighted the issue of significant constitutional violations committed by the AAP government, including the constitution of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission.
The non-formation of the commission, which has been pending since April 2021, is a serious violation of Articles 243-I and 243-Y of the Constitution, which has severely affected financial plans and allocation of resources for Delhi.
Gupta said that Kejriwal's refusal to resign despite being in jail created a serious situation and delayed important decisions and implementation of essential services, thereby bringing hardships to people.
