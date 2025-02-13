ETV Bharat / bharat

President's Rule Imposed in Manipur After N Biren Singh's Resignation

The President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday.

President's Rule imposed in Manipur: MHA notification
File Photo: President Droupadi Murmu (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 7:45 PM IST

Updated : Feb 13, 2025, 8:07 PM IST

New Delhi: The President's Rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday, four days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from the post. The Manipur Assembly has also been put under suspended animation.

A notification to this effect was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The state has witnessed President's Rule as many as 10 times since 1949 with the last between June 2001 and March 2002. This is the 11th time that President's Rule has been imposed in the northeastern.

Singh’s resignation last on February 9, 2025, came after nearly 21 months of violence in the northeastern state, with over 250 persons being killed and several thousands displaced.

Announcing the proclamation of the central rule, the MHA notification said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I – assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said.

Last Updated : Feb 13, 2025, 8:07 PM IST

