Presidential Reference: SC Seeks Centre, States Response On Timeline For Governors Assent To Bills

New Delhi: A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and all state governments on a presidential reference seeking to examine the legality of prescribing timelines for governors and the president to act on bills passed by the legislative assembly of a state.

The matter came up for hearing before a special bench led by CJI Gavai and comprising justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar.

During the hearing, the bench said it will issue notice to the Centre and all states, and the notice will be returnable in one week. The bench indicated that it will begin the hearing on the matter in August.

Senior advocate KK Venugopal contended before the bench that he is appearing for Kerala, and his client is raising issues on maintainability. Solicitor general Tushar Mehta said it is premature to raise that issue today before the bench. The bench said it will assemble on next Tuesday. Senior advocate P Wilson, representing the Tamil Nadu government, said he is also raising the issue of maintainability, and stressed that it will directly affect his client. The CJI said it will affect the entire country.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed three months’ timeline for the president to clear the bills. In May, President Droupadi Murmu made a reference to the apex court to decide if it can be done through judicial orders, against the backdrop of absence of the constitutionally prescribed timeline for this process.

The president has made the reference exercising the power under Article 143(1) of the Constitution, which allows the president to seek the opinion of the Supreme Court on any question of law or fact of public importance

The president had referred 14 questions to the apex court for consideration and to report its opinion.

What are the constitutional options before a Governor when a Bill is presented to him under Article 200? Is the Governor bound by the aid and advice tendered by the council of ministers while exercising all the options available with him when a Bill is presented before him under Article 200 of the Constitution? Is the constitutional discretion by the Governor under Article 200 justiciable? Is Article 361 an absolute bar to judicial review in relation to actions of a governor under Article 200? In the absence of a constitutionally prescribed time limit, and the manner of exercise of powers by the Governor, can a timeline be imposed and the manner of exercise be prescribed through judicial orders for the purpose of exercise of all powers under Article 200 by the Governor? Is the exercise of constitutional discretion by the President under Article 201 justiciable? In the absence of a constitutionally prescribed timeline and the manner of exercise of powers by the President, can timelines be imposed and the manner of exercise prescribed through judicial orders for the exercise of discretion by the President under Article 201? In the light of the constitutional scheme governing powers of the President, is the President required to seek advice of the SC by way of a reference under Article 143 and take the SC's opinion when the Governor reserves a Bill for the President's assent or otherwise? Are decisions of the Governor and President under Articles 200 and 201, respectively, justiciable at a stage anterior to the law coming into force? Is it permissible for courts to undertake judicial adjudication over the contents of a Bill, in any manner, before it becomes law? Can the exercise of constitutional powers and orders of/by the President/Governor be substituted in any manner under Article 142? Is a law made by the State legislature a law in force without the assent of the Governor granted under Article 200 of the Constitution of India? In view of Art 145(3) is it not mandatory for any bench of SC to first decide whether it is of such nature that it substantially questions the interpretation of the Constitution and to refer to it to a bench of a minimum of five judges? Do the powers of SC under Art 142 limited to matters of procedural law or Art 142 extend to issuing directions/passing orders contrary to or inconsistent with the existing substantive or procedural provisions of the Constitution or law in force? Does the Constitution bar any other jurisdiction of SC to resolve disputes between the Union Government and state governments except by way of a suit under Article 131

The President said there are conflicting judgments of the Supreme Court as to whether the assent of the President of India under Article 201 of the Constitution of India is justiciable or not. The President felt in prevailing circumstances when the states frequently approached the Supreme Court invoking Article 32 and 131 of the Constitution, it was expedient to seek the opinion of the Supreme Court on legal questions.