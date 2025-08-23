Presidential Saloon At Rail Museum Offers Peep Into Rich Past And Heritage Of Indian Railways

New Delhi: The National Rail Museum at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi has numerous gems to offer to its visitors.

Among them is the Presidential Saloon that is on display for the general public till August 24. This is the facility in which the President of the country and foreign heads of state used to travel.

It is not just a train compartment but a luxurious palace on the move.

Built in 1956 at the Matunga workshop in Mumbai, this Saloon, comprising two coaches and hence named twin car, was decorated with teak. It was numbered 9000 while the coach meant for the staff was numbered 9001.

Among the luxurious facilities were a bedroom, drawing hall, meeting room and dining space for the President. The kitchen had 14.5 kg of silverware in which food was served.

The first President of India, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, travelled in this special Saloon on January 11, 1957. An assistant at the National Rail Museum, Gopal Sain, informed that Dr. Rajendra Prasad's first journey was between Delhi and Kurukshetra.

After this, many presidents, including Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Dr. Zakir Hussain, Dr. V.V. Giri, Dr. N. Sanjeev Reddy and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam used it. Among foreign dignitaries, the Chancellor of Germany, the Head of State of Bahrain and the Prime Minister of Sweden have also travelled in this Saloon. This facility was last used by Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

The security of the Presidential Saloon was the top priority for the Railways. Before it was put to use, the track was thoroughly checked by making a goods train pass on it. This was followed by an inspection engine, and then the President's train was run at a speed of 90 kmph.

A special shed was built for it near the New Delhi Railway Station, where its maintenance was carried out regularly. The Presidential Saloon was brought to the National Rail Museum in 2021, where it is giving the visitors a peep into its rich past and the heritage of the Indian Railways.

Railway officials disclosed that the Presidential Saloon was rarely used but lakhs of rupees were spent annually on its maintenance. It is on account of this expenditure that the Rashtrapati Bhavan came out with an order that such a special train was no longer required.

Since then, this historic twin car has been permanently preserved in the National Rail Museum where it has been put on display for the general public till August 24, so that people can go inside and see it in all its finery.

Officials informed, “If the President has to travel by train now, then one of the four luxury tourist trains is utilised.”

These trains include Royal Orient Express, Deccan Odyssey, Maharaja Express and Palace on Wheels. The President can travel in these luxury trains in accordance with the protocol.

In 2021, former President Ram Nath Kovind used the Royal Orient Express to go to his ancestral home in Kanpur.

