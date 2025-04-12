"President To Decide Governor Referred Bills Within 3 Months...": Supreme Court Rules Citing MHA's Office Memorandum

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, for the first time, while setting timelines for Governors to decide on bills passed by the State Legislature, has prescribed that the President is required to take a decision on the bills reserved for his consideration by the Governor within a period of three months from the date on which such reference is received.

The apex court, close to midnight on Friday, uploaded its verdict, which declared as illegal and erroneous the action of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi in reserving 10 Bills for consideration of the President in November 2023 after they had already been reconsidered by the State Legislative Assembly.

President is not exception

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said the Governor does not hold the power to exercise 'absolute veto' on any bill, "we see no reason why the same standard would also not apply to the President under Article 201 as well". "The President is not an exception to this default rule which permeates throughout our Constitution. Such unbridled powers cannot be said to remain in either of these constitutional posts," said the bench, in its 415-page judgment.

Justice Pardiwala, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the delay on part of the President in deciding a reference under Article 201, without any justification or necessity, would fall foul of the basic constitutional principle that the exercise of a power must not be arbitrary and capricious. "The implications of inaction being of a serious nature and detrimental to the federal fabric of the Constitution, there should be no scope for unnecessary delay on part of the President under Article 201 as well," said Justice Pardiwala.

Inaction cannot be justified

The bench said, "Although we are cognisant of the fact that in discharge of his powers under Article 201, the President is expected to 'consider' the bill and such 'consideration' may be difficult to be bound by strict timelines, yet it cannot be a ground to justify inaction on part of the President".

The bench said a decision within three months is significant, as under Article 201 of the Constitution no timeframe has been set for a presidential decision.

The apex court said in case of any delay beyond this period, appropriate reasons would have to be recorded and conveyed to the concerned state. The bench said it must be made clear that the courts' would not be powerless to intervene in cases where the exercise of function by a constitutional authority is not being done without a reasonable time.

Empowers State Governments

The bench said where the Governor reserves a bill for the consideration of the President in his own discretion and contrary to the aid and advice tendered to him by the State Council of Ministers, it shall be open to the state government to assail such an action before the appropriate high court or this court.

The apex court elaborated on features of Article 201 which have been the cause of differences in Centre-State relations over the years. The bench said there is no time-limit within which the President is required to declare the grant or withholding of assent under Article 201 once the bill is reserved for his consideration by the Governor. "There being no obligation upon the President to mandatorily assent to a bill under Article 201, if a bill is reserved for the consideration of the President by the Governor acting in his discretion, then it has the effect of rendering the enactment of the bill by the State legislature nugatory, if the President keeps the bill pending with him or declares the withholding of assent to such a bill," the bench said.

State Legislature embodies popular will

It said the Sarkaria Commission observed that the delay in the expeditious disposal of bills reserved for the consideration of the President was one of the major causes of strain in Centre-State relations. The bench said it also recommended that definite timelines must be adopted for facilitating the efficient disposal of references under Article 201. The bench said the reading of a timeline in Article 201 was also suggested by the Punchhi Commission.

In 1983, the Sarkaria Commission, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice R S Sarkaria, was constituted to review the working of the existing arrangements between the Union and the States. The Punchhi Commission was also on Centre- State relations and was set up in 2007 under former Chief Justice of India Justice M M Punchhi.

The apex court said long and undue delays in the disposal of references by the President would have the effect of keeping the bill(s), which are an expression of the popular will embodied by the State legislature, in an indefinite and uncertain state of abeyance.

3 months timeline not new

The bench also cited Office Memorandums (OMs) issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on February 4, 2016 to all ministries/departments of the government of India regarding the expeditious disposal of state bills reserved for the assent of the President. "A perusal of the aforesaid also makes it clear that a timeline of three months has been prescribed for the decision on bills reserved for the President. A time limit of three weeks has been prescribed for the disposal of ordinances of an urgent nature," the bench said.

"We, therefore, deem it appropriate to adopt the timeline prescribed by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the aforesaid guidelines, and prescribe that the President is required to take a decision on the bills reserved for his consideration by the Governor within a period of three months from the date on which such reference is received," said Justice Pardiwala.

The bench said the states are also required to be collaborative and extend cooperation by furnishing answers to the queries which may be raised and consider the suggestions made by the Central government expeditiously.