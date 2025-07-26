President Sends 'Excessively Harsh' Aparajita Bill Back To West Bengal

Kolkata: In a major setback for the West Bengal government, President Droupadi Murmu has reportedly returned the Aparajita Women and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill 2024, passed in the West Bengal Assembly, back to the state through Governor CV Anand Bose.

According to Raj Bhavan sources, after the bill was reserved for consideration of the President, the central government raised objections to a few amendments in the bill, and cited that the bill is against certain provisions related to rape and punishment as mentioned in Section 64 of the Indian Penal Code.

The government has questioned what is said in the Aparajita Bill, especially in the case of death penalty. The Centre has reportedly objected to a provision of the bill which states that if the victim dies in an incident of rape or if she goes into such a physical state that it is not possible to return to normal conditions from there, then the rapist would be hanged. The government feels that if this bill is passed, it will not be completely consistent with some articles of the Constitution and some judgments of the Supreme Court.

Although the state government has not yet responded to the return of the bill, TMC leader Kunal Ghosh believes that returning the bill brought to prevent atrocities against women is "unfortunate".

On the other hand, CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty criticised the Trinamool Congress saying, "Seeing the way this bill was brought, it felt as if there were no laws to punish rapists in the country. However, within two months of the bill's introduction, two rape cases have been punished under existing laws. There was no need to bring this bill. We had immediately said that the way this bill was brought is bogus."

Last year, the state assembly passed the bill within a month of the rape and murder of a young doctor at RG Kar Hospital. As per tradition, the bill was then sent to the state's constitutional head. From there, it went to the President. Trinamool MPs also met the President in Delhi and requested her to approve the bill at the earliest. However, after almost a year, the bill was not approved and was sent back to the state for reconsideration. A Raj Bhavan source told PTI that after reviewing the bill, the central government felt that several provisions of the BNS were being altered.

It said one section of the bill prescribes life imprisonment for rape. But according to the BNS, if the crime is proven, then minimum sentence for a rapist is 10 years. The Union Home Ministry considers the increased punishment proposed in the bill to be "excessively harsh and disproportionate". The Centre has also raised objections to another provision. The BNS outlines separate punishments for the rape of minors under 16 and under 12 years of age. The Unopposed Bill, however, does not include any such distinction.

Notably, on September 3, the anti-rape 'Unopposed Women and Child Bill 2024' was passed in the West Bengal Assembly, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the day historic. Speaking in the Assembly, she had said, "We have done it. I also want justice from the CBI."