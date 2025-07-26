ETV Bharat / bharat

'Timeless Reminder Of Unwavering Resolve Of Our Jawans': President, PM Pay Tributes On Kargil Vijay Diwas

Indian Army announced successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil on July 26, 1999.

Army Soldiers pay tribute at the war memorial during the ‘Vijay Diwas’ (Victory Day) celebration, marking the anniversary of the Kargil War victory, in Drass on Friday, July 25, 2025.
Army Soldiers pay tribute at the war memorial during the ‘Vijay Diwas’ (Victory Day) celebration, marking the anniversary of the Kargil War victory, in Drass on Friday, July 25, 2025. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 26, 2025 at 9:47 AM IST

Updated : July 26, 2025 at 9:53 AM IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid heartfelt tributes to the fallen heroes of the 1999 Kargil War on Saturday, asserting that their sacrifice during the conflict is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of the Indian Armed Forces.

President Droupadi Murmu said Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the extraordinary valour and steadfast determination of the country's jawans, and paid tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 conflict. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens, she asserted.

"On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay my heartfelt tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the motherland. This day symbolises the extraordinary valour, courage, and steadfast determination of our jawans. Their dedication and supreme sacrifice for the nation will forever inspire its citizens. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings, saying that the occasion reminds the country of the unparalleled courage and valour of its soldiers who sacrificed their lives for defending the country's pride.

"Heartfelt greetings to the countrymen on Kargil Vijay Diwas. This occasion reminds us of the unparalleled courage and valor of those brave sons of Mother India who dedicated their lives to protect the nation's pride. Their passion to sacrifice everything for the motherland will continue to inspire every generation. Jai Hind!" he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also paid tribute to the fallen heroes. “On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I pay heartfelt tributes to our bravehearts who displayed extraordinary courage, grit and determination in defending our nation's honour in the toughest of terrains,” he wrote in his X post.

The Defence Minister further emphasised that their supreme sacrifice during the Kargil War is a timeless reminder of the unwavering resolve of our Armed Forces.“India shall remain forever indebted to their service,” said the Defence Minister.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of "Operation Vijay", declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh. The day is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan in the war.

