President Murmu Reaches Bhubaneswar on 3-day visit, To Grace Navy Day Celebrations in Puri

Puri/Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu began her three-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday, to participate in a series of events, with the highlight being the Navy Day celebrations at Puri’s Blue Flag Beach on December 4.

The centerpiece of President Murmu’s itinerary is the grand Navy Day event at Puri Blue Flag Beach on Wednesday. Celebrating India’s naval might, the program will feature awe-inspiring displays of combat techniques, aerial maneuvers, and maritime prowess. The event commemorates the Indian Navy’s historic victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak war when it launched a decisive attack on Karachi.

The President will arrive at the venue at 3:55 PM. The program begins with the national anthem at 4:07 PM, followed by demonstrations by the Navy’s elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS), showcasing over 20 combat techniques on land, sea, and air. Warships, submarines, helicopters, and tanks will be on display, along with thrilling para-jumping performances.

Navy Day rehearsals at Puri Blue Flag beach (ETV Bharat)

The day concludes with a spectacular laser and drone show, promising to captivate lakhs of spectators expected to gather at the beach. INS Chilika Commander Deepak Anil emphasized the Navy’s connection to Odisha’s maritime history, particularly its association with the Bali Yatra, celebrating India’s ancient naval trade routes.

Spiritual Visit to Jagannath Temple

Before the Navy Day celebrations, President Murmu will visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri on the morning of December 4. Her darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannath in the sanctum sanctorum will follow a special schedule set by the Srimandir administration and the Chhatisha Niyog.

District Magistrate Siddhartha Shankar Swain confirmed that public access to the temple will be restricted between 10:15 AM and 11:00 AM during the President’s visit. “This visit reflects the President’s deep connection to the temple and her reverence for Mahaprabhu,” he stated.

Kaulika Panda Devi Prasad Mohapatra shared that President Murmu has visited the temple several times before and expressed pride in welcoming her again. “From her humble beginnings in Mayurbhanj to becoming the President of India, Mahaprabhu’s blessings have been with her,” he said.