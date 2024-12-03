ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Reaches Bhubaneswar on 3-day visit, To Grace Navy Day Celebrations in Puri

The visit includes her participation in cultural, spiritual, and academic milestones across the state, showcasing Odisha’s rich heritage and modern aspirations.

President Droupadi Murmu visit to Odisha navy day
President Murmu being accorded a warm welcome by CM Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Puri/Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu began her three-day visit to Odisha on Tuesday, to participate in a series of events, with the highlight being the Navy Day celebrations at Puri’s Blue Flag Beach on December 4.

The centerpiece of President Murmu’s itinerary is the grand Navy Day event at Puri Blue Flag Beach on Wednesday. Celebrating India’s naval might, the program will feature awe-inspiring displays of combat techniques, aerial maneuvers, and maritime prowess. The event commemorates the Indian Navy’s historic victory during the 1971 Indo-Pak war when it launched a decisive attack on Karachi.

The President will arrive at the venue at 3:55 PM. The program begins with the national anthem at 4:07 PM, followed by demonstrations by the Navy’s elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS), showcasing over 20 combat techniques on land, sea, and air. Warships, submarines, helicopters, and tanks will be on display, along with thrilling para-jumping performances.

President Droupadi Murmu visit to Odisha Navy Day
Navy Day rehearsals at Puri Blue Flag beach (ETV Bharat)

The day concludes with a spectacular laser and drone show, promising to captivate lakhs of spectators expected to gather at the beach. INS Chilika Commander Deepak Anil emphasized the Navy’s connection to Odisha’s maritime history, particularly its association with the Bali Yatra, celebrating India’s ancient naval trade routes.

Spiritual Visit to Jagannath Temple

Before the Navy Day celebrations, President Murmu will visit the Jagannath Temple in Puri on the morning of December 4. Her darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannath in the sanctum sanctorum will follow a special schedule set by the Srimandir administration and the Chhatisha Niyog.

District Magistrate Siddhartha Shankar Swain confirmed that public access to the temple will be restricted between 10:15 AM and 11:00 AM during the President’s visit. “This visit reflects the President’s deep connection to the temple and her reverence for Mahaprabhu,” he stated.

Kaulika Panda Devi Prasad Mohapatra shared that President Murmu has visited the temple several times before and expressed pride in welcoming her again. “From her humble beginnings in Mayurbhanj to becoming the President of India, Mahaprabhu’s blessings have been with her,” he said.

Inaugurating Gopabandhu Ayurveda College Diamond Jubilee

On the same day, President Murmu will inaugurate the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda College, established in 1949. The three-day event will include free health camps, a millet food festival, an Ayurveda seminar, and cultural programs.

Professor Arun Kumar Dash, the college chairman, stated, “This milestone highlights Odisha’s contribution to Ayurveda and holistic healthcare. The President’s presence will inspire us to continue this legacy.”

Tight Security Arrangements in Puri

Given the President’s high-profile engagements, the Puri administration has implemented elaborate security measures. SP Vineet Agarwal revealed that 85 platoons of police, including 14 SP-rank officers, have been deployed for crowd control, traffic management, and overall security.

Special traffic restrictions have been issued for December 4. Parking zones have been designated for devotees and spectators, with additional facilities like drinking water and toilets set up along the beach. The administration has urged visitors to follow guidelines to ensure a smooth experience.

Day Three: Cultural and Developmental Focus

President Murmu’s visit extends beyond Puri, with engagements planned in Bhubaneswar and her native Mayurbhanj district. She will meet with local leaders and attend programs focused on tribal development and women’s empowerment, reflecting her commitment to Odisha’s progress.

A Matter of Pride for Odisha

District Magistrate Siddhartha Shankar Swain called the President’s visit a moment of pride for the state. “Her participation in these events highlights Odisha’s cultural richness and its contribution to India’s maritime and spiritual legacy,” he said.

NAVE DAY PURI PRESIDENT MURMUNAVY DAY CELEBRATIONSBLUE FLAG BEACHMAYURBHANJ BHUBANESWAR SCHEDULEPRESIDENT MURMU ODISHA VISIT

