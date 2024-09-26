ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Visits Siachen Base Camp In Ladakh

Leh: President of India, Droupadi Murmu visited the Siachen Base Camp on Thursday and paid her tributes at the Siachen War Memorial, which is a symbol of the sacrifice of soldiers and officers who have been martyred since the Indian Army began Operation Meghdoot on the Siachen Glacier on April 13, 1984. She also addressed the soldiers posted there.

Addressing the soldiers, the President said that as the supreme commander of the armed forces, she felt very proud of them and that all citizens salute their bravery.

The President said that since the commencement of Operation Meghdoot in April 1984, the brave soldiers and officers of the Indian Armed Forces have ensured the security of this region.