President Murmu Visits 'Harassed' College Student Battling For Life At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met the family members of the girl student of Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College in Balasore, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after attempting self-immolation, allegedly due to harassment by an Assistant Professor of the institution.

After attending the 6th convocation ceremony at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, President Murmu visited the student at the special burn unit in the hospital. She enquired about her condition and prayed for her speedy recovery. The victim, a second-year Integrated B.Ed student, reportedly set herself on fire outside the college Principal's chamber on July 12, accusing Sameer Sahu, the HoD of Education Studies, of physical and sexual harassment.

During her visit to the hospital, President Murmu also interacted with the team of doctors monitoring the girl's condition and expressed concern over the student's trauma. She later met the student's parents and offered her support.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied the President during the visit.

On Sunday, the National Commission for Women took cognisance of the incident. Chairperson of the commission Vijaya Rahatkar directed Odisha DGP to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation, and initiate stringent action against the accused. The commission also sought an action taken report within three days.