President Murmu Visits 'Harassed' College Student Battling For Life At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

President Murmu met family members of FM College student who is battling for life after setting herself on fire over alleged harassment by her HoD.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 11:32 PM IST

Bhubaneswar: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday met the family members of the girl student of Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College in Balasore, who is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after attempting self-immolation, allegedly due to harassment by an Assistant Professor of the institution.

After attending the 6th convocation ceremony at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, President Murmu visited the student at the special burn unit in the hospital. She enquired about her condition and prayed for her speedy recovery. The victim, a second-year Integrated B.Ed student, reportedly set herself on fire outside the college Principal's chamber on July 12, accusing Sameer Sahu, the HoD of Education Studies, of physical and sexual harassment.

During her visit to the hospital, President Murmu also interacted with the team of doctors monitoring the girl's condition and expressed concern over the student's trauma. She later met the student's parents and offered her support.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied the President during the visit.

On Sunday, the National Commission for Women took cognisance of the incident. Chairperson of the commission Vijaya Rahatkar directed Odisha DGP to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation, and initiate stringent action against the accused. The commission also sought an action taken report within three days.

As per reports, the girl student was allegedly misbehaved with and sexually harassed by the Assistant Professor. While investigation was underway, the victim attempted to end her life by pouring petrol on her body and setting herself on fire. She was rushed to Balasore district headquarters hospital with serious burn injuries, and was later shifted to AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar as doctors said she has sufferred over 90% burns. Another student also sustained injuries while trying to save the victim girl.

Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

