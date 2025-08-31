ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu On Three-Day Visit To Karnataka, Tamil Nadu From Monday

President Murmu will grace the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru, Karnataka.

File photo of President Droupadi Murmu (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 31, 2025 at 6:38 PM IST

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a three-day visit to Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from Monday, her office said.

On September 1, the President will grace the diamond jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru, Karnataka, it said.

Murmu will grace the 120th foundation day celebrations of City Union Bank in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on September 2, the President's office said.

"On September 3, the President will grace the 10th convocation ceremony of the Central University of Tamil Nadu at Thiruvarur," it added.

