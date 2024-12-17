ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Urges Young Doctors To Serve Rural Areas At AIIMS Mangalagiri Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu confers a degree on an MBBS student at the first convocation of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday ( Etv Bharat )

Mangalagiri: President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the importance of young doctors serving in rural and tribal regions during her address at the first convocation of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. As the chief guest, she conferred degrees on the 49 MBBS students of the institute's inaugural batch.

Arriving at the Gannavaram airport on a special flight, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a warm welcome by Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu commended the students for choosing a noble profession. "By becoming doctors, you have embraced the responsibility of serving humanity. You hold the priceless opportunity to save lives and improve health. I urge young doctors like you to prioritise serving in rural, tribal and remote areas, contributing to inclusive healthcare. Your sincerity and dedication at this stage will play a pivotal role in the health development of the nation," she stated.