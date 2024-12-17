ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu Urges Young Doctors To Serve Rural Areas At AIIMS Mangalagiri Convocation

President Droupadi Murmu at AIIMS Mangalagiri's first convocation urged young doctors to serve rural areas and awarded degrees to the inaugural batch's 49 MBBS students.

President Droupadi Murmu confers a degree on an MBBS student at the first convocation of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Mangalagiri: President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the importance of young doctors serving in rural and tribal regions during her address at the first convocation of AIIMS Mangalagiri, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. As the chief guest, she conferred degrees on the 49 MBBS students of the institute's inaugural batch.

Arriving at the Gannavaram airport on a special flight, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a warm welcome by Governor Justice Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other dignitaries.

Speaking at the event, President Murmu commended the students for choosing a noble profession. "By becoming doctors, you have embraced the responsibility of serving humanity. You hold the priceless opportunity to save lives and improve health. I urge young doctors like you to prioritise serving in rural, tribal and remote areas, contributing to inclusive healthcare. Your sincerity and dedication at this stage will play a pivotal role in the health development of the nation," she stated.

AIIMS Development Gets CM’s Assurance

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pledged unwavering support for the growth of AIIMS Mangalagiri, envisioning it as a premier medical institution in the country. "Our government will ensure the development of state-of-the-art facilities at AIIMS. We are allocating an additional 10 acres of land to support its expansion," he announced. Ministers Lokesh and Satyakumar also participated in the event, which marked a milestone for the region’s healthcare sector.

