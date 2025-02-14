President Murmu Urges Women To Gather Courage, Dream Big

Bengaluru: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged every woman to be courageous, dream big and use full strength and potential to achieve dreams. Speaking at the inaugural session of the International Women’s Conference of the Art of Living here, she said that India’s 'Nari Shakti' is rising to aspire, achieve and contribute.

Whether in science, sports, politics, art, or culture, our sisters and daughters are moving ahead with their heads held high. They are making their families, institutions and the country proud, Murmu said.

"It is not possible to break barriers and challenge stereotypes without mental strength. I urge every woman to gather courage, dream big and utilise all her strength and potential to achieve her dreams. Every little step that each of you takes toward your goal is a step toward a developed India and a developed world," she said.

Murmu also stressed how in today's world, mental health has become one of the most crucial issues facing people of all age groups. "Women, in particular, are at the crossroads of multiple challenges, including competing professionally, meeting societal expectations, and fulfilling personal aspirations. Sometimes, cultural norms make it difficult for women to speak openly about their emotional well-being," she said.

Noting that each of us needs to understand that mental wellness is fundamental to a woman's ability to lead a meaningful life and contribute to her family, society, and the world, she said, "You all can help break the silence surrounding mental health issues by creating safe spaces for dialogue and providing support systems." "Together, you can be the change-makers and ensure that mental health is integrated into every facet of our lives," she added.

Stressing that we live in an age of technological disruption, the President highlighted how advances in technology have improved our quality of life in many ways. "In such a competitive world, we must ensure that our human values remain intact. In fact, every human being must make a conscious effort to promote the values of compassion, love, and unity. This is where the role of women becomes especially important," Murmu said.

"Women have a unique ability to lead with compassion. They possess the capacity to look beyond the individual and work for the well-being of families, communities, and even relationships at a global level," she added. Lauding several initiatives undertaken by the Art of Living in the field of education, Murmu said that there is no greater investment in humanity than the education of our children.

"With the right guidance and support, many children can become active participants in our nation's journey," she said, highlighting the need to work together to address global challenges like climate change.