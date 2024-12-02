ETV Bharat / bharat

President Murmu To Offer Prayers At Jagannath Temple During Five-Day Visit To Odisha

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a five-day visit to Odisha from Tuesday, during which she will offer prayers at the Jagannath temple in Puri besides attending other programmes, an official statement on Monday said. During her visit, the president will unveil a statue of Santali writer and educator Pandit Raghunath Murmu and visit the Adim Owar Jarpa Jaher in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday, it said.

She will have darshan and perform puja at the Jagannath temple on December 4, the statement issued on Monday by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. President Murmu will also attend the 75th anniversary celebrations of Gopabandhu Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya in Puri on December 4, it said.

On the same day, she will attend the Navy Day celebrations and operational demonstrations at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri. On December 5, the president will attend the 40th convocation ceremony of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology in Bhubaneswar. Later on the same day, she will inaugurate a judicial complex in the state capital, the statement said.